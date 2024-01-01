American Cinema Editors (ACE) Launches Innovative Educational Program for Film and Video Editing Students with Support from Netflix and Irdeto

Irdeto’s award-winning patented Forensic Watermarking solution, TraceMark for Distribution, will be used to secure the transfer of content between Netflix, ACE and student participants

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, is thrilled to join the American Cinema Editors (ACE) as a strategic partner for ACE’s educational program designed for students pursuing careers in film and video editing. This collaboration underscores Irdeto’s commitment to fostering creativity and enhancing security within the entertainment industry.





Founded in 1950, ACE is an esteemed honorary society of motion picture editors with a rich history in Hollywood with the mission of promoting the art and craft of film editing while nurturing future talent in the industry.

Working with technology partner Irdeto for this initiative, ACE will provide editing students with dailies that made up scenes from hit Netflix titles, including “The Queen’s Gambit”, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “The Old Guard”. Altogether, students will be able to work on drama, a comedy and an action scene – plus a scene from the popular food and travel non-scripted series “Somebody Feed Phil”.

In this unique learning opportunity, editing students are provided with access to all the takes that were filmed for a specific scene of a movie or series. They are tasked with the exciting challenge of creating their own cut of the scene, allowing them to actively engage in the storytelling process. This exercise not only offers hands-on experience in video editing but also encourages students to make thoughtful decisions about how to best convey the narrative.

The art of seamlessly editing together various takes is emphasized as a crucial aspect of crafting a compelling story that flows at a suitable pace. With access to a diverse array of clips provided by ACE, students have the chance to hone their editing skills and gain valuable practical experience in the field. In class, students’ cuts are then compared and contrasted against the original editor’s cut, resulting in a fascinating learning experience.

To safeguard film content provided courtesy of Netflix during the program, ACE will utilize Irdeto’s award-winning patented Forensic Watermarking solution, TraceMark for Distribution. This technology enhances security throughout the content value chain, identifying potential security weaknesses and disrupting unauthorized distribution at the source. Irdeto’s TraceMark seamlessly integrates with other components of the 360 Security Suite, ensuring premium content can be confidently offered to consumers on any screen.

Irdeto’s involvement in this collaboration underscores the company’s dedication to seamlessly integrating security into the film production process, allowing creative professionals to focus on their craft without technical security concerns.

“ACE has a long history of supporting educational initiatives related to film editing, so we are thrilled to be empowering the next generation of editors to explore their unique creative voices in a secure environment. The collaboration with Irdeto reinforces ACE’s dedication to fostering innovation and excellence in the art of film & television editing. We are grateful for their partnership,” said Kevin Tent, Vice-President of ACE.

“At Irdeto, we believe technology plays an essential role in safeguarding the works of creative professionals so they can focus on what they do best. Our partnership with ACE marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to all-inclusive protection across the entertainment industry – from established luminaries of film and video editing to up-and-coming rising stars. By providing ACE with our cutting-edge TraceMark for Distribution solution, we aim to empower students with the confidence to explore their unique editing styles. Together with ACE, we’re not just protecting content; we’re fostering a secure, creative environment for the industry’s future talent,” said Andrew Bunten, COO for Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

For more information, visit the ACE Editing Experience page.

Contacts

Sabrina Orlov



sabrina.orlov@irdeto.com

+1 343 997 7220