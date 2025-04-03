The Smurfs Have Landed in Solitaire Grand Harvest Ready For A Smurf-tacular Adventure

Enter a world of Smurfy surprises and help build their dream village!

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — It’s time for fans to dive into the blue world of the Smurfs and experience their in-game takeover of Solitaire Grand Harvest . As of April 1, players can immerse themselves in their own enthralling story in the #1 highest-grossing solitaire game in the U.S.** and then watch the Smurfs continue their fun as Smurfette leads the crew from Smurfs Village to the larger-than-life streets of Paris in the new movie “Smurfs” in theaters on July 18.

Solitaire Grand Harvest, welcomes the chaos of the Smurfs characters to its charming farm land and gets a full smurfy makeover. From daily surprises and themed features to special missions, players will find Smurfs, Gargamel, and his cat Azrael all hand in hand with Solitaire Grand Harvest’s beloved farm friends at every turn. A special joint collection album will bring the Smurfs and Solitaire Grand Harvest’s cast of friendly farm animals together, packed with exclusive card sets. And for the ultimate challenge, players can take on the highest-level mission by helping the Smurfs build their brand-new village inside the game.

For a limited time, players can collect in-game coins to apply toward building a virtual Smurf-themed collection or constructing a player-designed Smurfs village. A revolving door of Smurfs features and games will go live every couple of days, including the chance for players to discover Smurfs’ treasures on Yard Finds™, to cook dishes in Sunny’s kitchen™, to complete virtual tournaments and more!

Roi Glazer, General Manager of Solitaire Grand Harvest, said:

“As the Smurfs embark on another adventure in the new movie “Smurfs,” we are bringing their world to life in Solitaire Grand Harvest to delight fans ahead of the summer blockbuster. This partnership offers fans a unique opportunity to engage with the beloved franchise in an interactive and immersive way. With the Smurfs taking over the farm, players can experience a fresh twist on solitaire while enjoying the magic, nostalgia and charm of these iconic characters.”

Fabienne Gilles, CCO Consumer Products and Family Entertainment at Peyo Company, the worldwide right holders for The Smurfs brand, said:

“As the Smurfs get set for their latest expedition in theatres, we are excited to see them continue their exploration in Solitaire Grand Harvest. There is no doubt this new partnership with Solitaire Grand Harvest will bring a lot of new Smurf-fun to players and fans.”

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play (in-app purchases available). To follow along, visit Solitaire – Grand Harvest on Facebook and on Instagram .

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®

Solitaire Grand Harvest is the top Solitaire game in the U.S.**, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms. Solitaire Grand Harvest, developed by Supertreat GmbH, allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

**According to App Annie, Solitaire Grand Harvest is the highest-grossing Solitaire game in the U.S. based on in-app purchases, from January 2024 – December 2024.

About Smurfs™/ Peyo Company:

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, loyalty, optimism, fun and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is airing worldwide on Nickelodeon and is available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Animation/Paramount Pictures and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a July 2025 worldwide theatrical release.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp