Panasonic Highlights Connected Solutions to Shape the Future of Visual Storytelling at NAB Show 2025

Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America (PAVNA), a business unit of Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd., today announced its plan to showcase the company's connected solutions for broadcast and live entertainment to help production teams create unforgettable viewer experiences as they embrace IP-based workflows. With the growing demand to make every moment live and capture high-quality content, creators need flexible, reliable, and intuitive solutions that cut through the noise to deliver an exceptional viewer experience.





On display at the National Association of Broadcasters’ NAB Show 2025, Panasonic’s new solutions give production teams the freedom to advance workflows at their own pace and achieve greater efficiency. Supporting a range of key markets, from sports broadcast studios, classrooms, and corporate environments to broadcast, live media, production, and connected meeting rooms, the latest additions to Panasonic’s complete AV ecosystem include:

The AG-CX370 Handheld Camcorder , which builds on the advanced capabilities of the AG-CX350 to offer a compact, lightweight design and energy efficient operation for a reliable production, broadcasting, and streaming solution. Specific upgrades include 12G-SDI Output for high-quality streaming, GENLOCK input for broadcast-quality synchronization in multi-camera systems, and a 4-channel audio input to support up to four external microphones.

Updates to the KAIROS Live Production Platform, including the latest KAIROS version 1.8, which offers multi-unit control for KAIROS Core, integration with graphics platforms such as Singular.live and Viz Flowics, and expanded support for various resolutions, including 16:10 and 5:4.

The "KAIROS Alliance Partner" network added EIZO to its roster. EIZO's 30.5-inch HDR "ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG1," the first EIZO monitor to support SMPTE ST 2110, has been verified to work with KAIROS, making it easier to use the ST 2110 ecosystem for video input and output. This partnership gives production teams a more flexible, higher-quality video production environment and workflow improvements.

New plug-ins enhance Media Production Suite, the software platform that centralizes the management and monitoring of Panasonic cameras. Specifically, the Video Mixer Plug-in for Media Production Suite (AW-SF400G Ver. 2) allows for seamless video compositing. AI Keying makes it easy to replace backgrounds without a green screen, and Smart Switching provides quick access to multiple compositing patterns with a single click. Additionally, the Advanced Auto Framing Plug-in for Media Production Suite supports professional-quality automatic framing with PTZ cameras for seamless on-site workflows with professional content quality.

Offering 2,000 TV lines of horizontal resolution and support for HLG/BT.2020, the AK-UCX100 4K Studio Camera delivers a broad dynamic range and an extended color gamut, making it ideal for studio production, sports broadcasting and live event production. It can operate without a camera control unit (CCU) and supports multiple IP standards, including 12G-SDI (dual outputs), SMPTE ST 2110, NDI® High Bandwidth, and SRT.

The AW-UE160W/K 4K PTZ Camera supports NDI® Embedded Bridge, a key feature of NDI® 6 with an upcoming firmware update. This makes it easier to build an NDI®-based remote production system that allows remote sites to connect to a host site over the internet directly from pre-configured cameras without using a global IP address and without complex router settings.

The AW-UE150AW/AK 4K Integrated Camera offers high-quality imaging and flexible operation, including enhanced simultaneous pan, tilt and zoom capabilities, combined with NDI® High Bandwidth support. It seamlessly integrates with remote production systems for exceptional image quality and versatility.

The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 box-style 4K multi-purpose cameras released in 2024 will receive two updates. Available in the spring of 2025, the Movicom Robyhead D2, a compatible pan-tilt head, will support the same IP-control protocol as Panasonic's PTZ cameras, allowing for pan-tilt-zoom and lens control via the AW-RP150 PTZ Camera Controller. Scheduled to be released in the spring and summer of 2025, NDI HX2 compatibility will support video, audio, control and power via a single Ethernet cable, and provide efficient compressed video for enhanced flexibility and efficiency in video production workflows.

The AG-CX20, LUMIX HC-X2100, LUMIX HC-X1600 and LUMIX HC-X1200 Memory Card Camcorders combine broadcast-quality imaging with high mobility, featuring lightweight bodies for extended 4K/60p recording. With a 25mm wide-angle lens (35mm equivalent) and 24x optical zoom, they deliver high-quality video capture in diverse environments while 4K high-precision AF and face detection/tracking AE and AF offer advanced shooting support.

The Beamform Ceiling Array Microphone (WX-AM800) detects and captures speakers' voices from above for clear, natural communications throughout corporate and higher education spaces including classrooms, conference rooms, and board rooms. The microphone automatically adjusts sensitivity with its internal DSP based on the location of the speaker and features automated PTZ presets native with Panasonic PTZ cameras to automatically adjust the direction of a camera.

The new WR-AV800 AV Processor is integrated into the Beamform Ceiling Array Microphone to synchronize audio and video control with multiple PTZ cameras for fluid, stress-free operations. The WR-AV800 can support up to four ceiling microphones and eight PTZ cameras at once for an immersive experience that connects remote participants to in-person lectures and presentations.

Visit Panasonic at NAB Show 2025



These additions to Panasonic’s solution suite underscore the company’s commitment to supporting production professionals with flexible, innovative solutions that future-proof workflows. All new solutions, along with the full lineup of PTZ cameras, studio cameras, and switchers, will be on display at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 6-9 (Booth #N1311).

