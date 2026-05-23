ALL Trial Lawyers Expands CPS and DCFS Investigation Defense Across Southern California, Reinforcing Statewide Leadership in Juvenile Dependency Law

ALL Trial Lawyers, APC (Abuershaid Law), led by founding attorney Mohammad “Mo” Abuershaid, today announced an expansion of its Child Protective Services (CPS) and Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) investigation defense practice across all five major Southern California counties. The firm now operates dedicated juvenile dependency defense teams in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and San Diego County – making ALL Trial Lawyers one of the most geographically comprehensive CPS defense practices in the state.

The expansion responds to a sharp rise in parental defense inquiries following increased CPS and DCFS investigative activity throughout Southern California in 2025 and early 2026.

A Statewide Network for Parents Facing CPS and DCFS Investigations

Parents facing a CPS or DCFS investigation often have only hours – not days – to protect their parental rights. ALL Trial Lawyers has built a county-specific defense infrastructure to meet that urgency, with dedicated resources for each jurisdiction:

Orange County: Orange County CPS Lawyer – defending parents in investigations conducted by the OC Social Services Agency (SSA).

Los Angeles County: Los Angeles CPS Lawyer – representing parents before the LA County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and at the Edmund D. Edelman Children’s Court.

Riverside County: Riverside CPS Lawyer – defending parents investigated by Riverside County DPSS Children’s Services Division.

San Bernardino County: San Bernardino CPS Lawyer – representing parents in CFS (Children and Family Services) matters across the Inland Empire.

San Diego County: San Diego CPS Lawyer – defending parents in HHSA (Health and Human Services Agency) investigations and San Diego Juvenile Court proceedings.

Each county team is staffed by attorneys familiar with the specific social workers, supervisors, county counsel, and bench officers in that jurisdiction – a level of local fluency that, according to the firm, has consistently produced better outcomes for accused parents.

“A CPS Knock at the Door Is a Legal Emergency”

“Most parents don’t know that a CPS or DCFS investigation can lead to their child being removed from the home within 24 to 48 hours, sometimes without a court order,” said Mohammad Abuershaid, founding attorney of ALL Trial Lawyers, APC. “By the time many families call an attorney, critical evidence has already been documented against them. Our job is to intervene immediately – before the social worker writes the detention report, before the petition is filed, and before a parent says something that gets used against them in dependency court.”

Abuershaid, who has defended hundreds of parents in juvenile dependency proceedings across California, noted that the firm’s expansion includes 24/7 emergency intake for active investigations.

What Triggers a CPS or DCFS Investigation?

ALL Trial Lawyers reports that the most common triggers for investigations in 2025-2026 include:

Anonymous hotline reports (mandated reporter calls from schools, hospitals, and pediatricians)

Domestic disputes where law enforcement is dispatched to a home with children present

Allegations of substance abuse, mental health crises, or untreated medical conditions

Custody disputes weaponized through false abuse or neglect reports

Hospital reports following injuries, accidents, or unexplained bruising in young children

Parents under investigation have constitutional rights – including the right to refuse entry without a warrant, the right to decline interviews, and the right to counsel – but these rights are routinely waived because parents do not know they exist.

How ALL Trial Lawyers Defends Parents

The firm’s CPS and DCFS defense methodology includes:

Pre-petition intervention – engaging with social workers and county counsel before a dependency petition is filed.

Detention hearing representation – fighting removal at the first court hearing (typically within 48-72 hours of detention).

Jurisdiction and disposition defense – challenging the factual and legal basis for court jurisdiction over a family.

Reunification advocacy – accelerating the return of children placed in protective custody or with relatives.

Cross-jurisdictional defense – coordinating cases involving multiple counties or parallel criminal investigations.

About Mohammad Abuershaid

Mohammad “Mo” Abuershaid is the founding attorney of ALL Trial Lawyers, APC, a Southern California trial firm with offices in Orange, Newport Beach, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Diamond Bar, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Palm Desert, Sacramento, La Jolla, and San Diego. His practice focuses on criminal defense, juvenile dependency (CPS/DCFS) defense, and personal injury litigation. He is licensed by the State Bar of California and has been recognized for his work defending parental rights in California’s juvenile courts.

About ALL Trial Lawyers, APC

ALL Trial Lawyers, APC (Abuershaid Law) is a Southern California trial firm representing parents, families, and the accused across criminal defense, juvenile dependency, and personal injury matters. The firm maintains offices throughout Orange County, Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, San Diego County, and Sacramento.

Media Contact:

ALL Trial Lawyers, APC

Phone: 866-811-4255

Website: https://alltriallawyers.com

SOURCE: ALL Trial Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire