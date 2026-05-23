magicWorkshop Launches enTrustAI, an Enterprise AI Governance Platform That Makes Human Oversight Foundational to AI Evaluation

enTrustAI platform enables organizations to evaluate, monitor, and govern AI systems for safety, efficacy, and compliance, keeping human oversight an active part of the evaluation process.

magicWorkshop, the Applied AI Alliance dedicated to building practical, purpose-driven AI solutions, today announced the launch of enTrustAI, its human-centered enterprise AI governance platform designed to help enterprises evaluate, govern, and continuously monitor AI systems at scale.

As organizations rapidly deploy generative AI, copilots, autonomous agents, and large language model (LLM)-powered applications, enterprises face a growing and urgent challenge: traditional software testing methods are no longer sufficient for probabilistic AI systems that can hallucinate, drift, generate biased outputs, violate policy, or behave unpredictably across real-world conditions. AI adoption has dramatically outpaced AI accountability, and enterprises now need more than dashboards and monitoring tools. They need a trust layer that continuously evaluates AI behavior, incorporates human judgment, and provides measurable confidence before AI systems impact customers, employees, or critical decisions.

enTrustAI addresses this gap directly. The platform enables organizations to operationalize continuous AI evaluation across safety, compliance, accuracy, transparency, effectiveness, and human acceptability.

Unlike traditional QA systems built for deterministic software, enTrustAI is designed specifically for the behavioral uncertainty inherent in AI systems. The platform combines objective evaluations, cognitive assessments, and human-in-the-loop reviews into a unified enterprise evaluation framework, bringing structure, measurability, and expert judgment to the governance of AI behavior.

“We built enTrustAI because we kept encountering the same uncomfortable reality across every industry we worked in: organizations had invested in powerful AI systems that nobody had actually evaluated the way you’d evaluate any other software touching your customers. enTrustAI is our answer to that, an enterprise platform that makes AI governance something every organization can actually do, not just talk about.” – Basudeb Pal, Founder, enTrustAI / magicWorkshop

Key Platform Capabilities

Continuous evaluation of AI systems and their behaviors

Human-in-the-loop review workflows that keep subject matter experts in the governance process

Low-code evaluation configuration, with no deep AI engineering expertise required

SME-driven governance, scoring, and feedback mechanisms

Comprehensive evaluation across factual, ethical, and contextual dimensions

Compliance and policy validation workflows aligned to regulatory requirements

Audit-ready evaluation traceability for regulatory and board-level reporting

Scalable testing architecture for enterprise-grade AI deployments

The platform empowers business stakeholders, not just technical teams, to participate directly in validating AI systems. Subject matter experts can define evaluation criteria, review outputs, assess contextual quality, and contribute to governance processes without requiring deep AI engineering expertise. This keeps human judgment structurally embedded in AI oversight at every stage, not as an optional add-on, but as a foundational design requirement.

This approach is increasingly important as enterprises face rising pressure from regulators, customers, and internal governance teams to demonstrate responsible AI practices and establish measurable oversight for AI-driven decisions. According to industry analysts and regulators, AI governance is rapidly evolving from a technical concern into a board-level business risk. Enterprises are now expected to provide evidence of oversight, transparency, safety controls, and human accountability across AI-powered systems.

enTrustAI is designed to support organizations across regulated and high-impact industries, including automotive, healthcare, insurance, financial services, finance, telecom, and enterprise operations.

“The future of enterprise AI depends on measurable trust, not blind automation. Our vision is to help enterprises move from experimental AI adoption to trustworthy, governed, and scalable AI operations.” – Basudeb Pal, Founder, enTrustAI / magicWorkshop

The launch comes amid accelerating enterprise adoption of AI agents, copilots, and autonomous workflows, where organizations increasingly require continuous validation mechanisms that go beyond static testing and one-time approvals. As AI becomes embedded in decisions that affect customers, employees, and regulated processes, the need for a dedicated enterprise platform, one that combines automation with human accountability, has become both urgent and foundational.

For more information, visit entrustai.io.

About enTrustAI

enTrustAI is a comprehensive AI governance and evaluation platform that empowers enterprises to assess, monitor, and manage AI systems for safety, efficacy, and compliance. Built on a human-centered design philosophy, enTrustAI delivers structured AI oversight across healthcare, automotive, and other regulated industries, enabling organizations to deploy AI with confidence and accountability. Learn more at entrustai.io

Learn more at entrustai.io.

About magicWorkshop

magicWorkshop is an applied AI alliance dedicated to transforming AI-driven ideas into real-world products. Through product engineering, incubation, and co-innovation with enterprise partners, magicWorkshop builds and scales AI solutions across healthcare, insurance, automotive, education, and government sectors. magicWorkshop operates across the United States and India.

CONTACT

Website: magicworkshop.ai.

Email: info@magicworkshop.ai

Phone: +1 (609) 418-7069

SOURCE: magicWorkshop

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire