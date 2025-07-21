All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.”ATMH” Expand Global Footprint with Integration of Three Leading Italian Tech Firms

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH), a US-based technology company providing cutting-edge Enhanced Fintech and IT Services, is pleased to announce the successful integration of three highly established Italian companies into its operational portfolio.

The three companies-Alfa XXI S.r.l., Praesidiumnet S.r.l., and Timatica S.r.l., all based in Rome ( Italy ) -are recognized leaders in their respective industries, with a strong and trusted presence across the European market. Known for their innovation, high performance, and consistently strong EBITDA margins, these firms bring valuable synergies and deep operational expertise to the ATMH ecosystem.

With this strategic expansion, ATMH now employs over 500 professionals worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a major global player in financial technology, digital services, and next-gen infrastructure.

In addition to strengthening its European presence, ATMH continues to evolve its technology platforms through Artificial Intelligence (AI), delivering integrated solutions across its growing portfolio. The Company is a leader in Telecommunication and SMS messaging services, offering global-scale wholesale messaging and campaign execution technologies used across industries for high-volume, real-time engagement.

A Vision Rooted in Innovation

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) embarked on its journey solely focusing on the future possibilities. ABCD (AI, Blockchain, Cloud, Data) are the foundational technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution, and they are bringing profound changes to how people live, work, and connect.

Driven by the rapid emergence of the “Contact-less Economy” and the evolving “New Normal,” ATMH is innovating with a focus on financial technology-developing services like Open Banking, Open Data, Open Payment, and Open DATA Trading to meet the needs of today’s digitally connected consumer.

ATMH is a FinTech company that, over the past years, has been actively developing a comprehensive suite of services including:

AProfessional Digital Asset Exchange

Reliable Mobile Payment Systems

Affordable Mobile Voice and Data Applications

New-Era Merchant Services & E-Banking

Monetization Blockchain Technologies

Hotspot Gateway Solutions

IoT Applications for Smart Cities

Even through volatile market conditions and unforeseen global challenges, ATMH has remained true to its core principle: Customer First. The Company continues to grow with a talented team specializing in blockchain, finance, IT security, and enterprise-level infrastructure. With a deep understanding of digital platform development and operations, ATMH is well-positioned to be a driving force in global digital transformation.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements include, without limitation, any statements regarding ATMH’s plans, objectives, future opportunities, financial performance, and operating results. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions-many of which are beyond ATMH’s control. These include, but are not limited to, litigation outcomes, market volatility, hiring challenges, cybersecurity risks, acquisition integration, and macroeconomic pressures.

Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of this release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, ATMH undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:

Investor Relations

ir@allthingsmobile.com

https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com/investors.html

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.

