Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Window Cleaning in the GTA

Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning Ltd., a trusted name in exterior home care for over 25 years, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Window Cleaning category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition highlights Sunnyside’s dedication to safe practices, high-quality workmanship, and customer-first service that has made them the top choice for thousands of homeowners across Toronto and surrounding communities.

Since 1998, Sunnyside has helped homeowners protect and maintain the beauty and value of their homes through meticulous window cleaning, eavestrough maintenance, power washing, deck cleaning, snow removal, and more. The company’s growth has been fueled by a simple commitment: do every job right the first time and treat each property with the care it deserves.

A Reputation Built on Pride and Trust

Unlike fly-by-night operations or uninsured contractors, Sunnyside sets the standard for safe, reliable exterior cleaning. The team holds comprehensive WSIB and liability insurance coverage, protecting not only their workers but also their customers from unexpected risk – a priority in an industry where above-ground work ranks among the highest for on-the-job injuries.

“At Sunnyside, we don’t see your home as just another stop on our schedule,” said the Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning team. “Every job is a chance to prove to our customers that they made the best choice by trusting us. Winning the Consumer Choice Award shows that our focus on safety, quality, and respect for people’s homes truly makes a difference.”

Comprehensive Services to Protect Your Home

While sparkling windows and clear eavestroughs are at the heart of Sunnyside’s reputation, the company’s full-service list covers much more. Homeowners rely on Sunnyside for thorough power washing, expert eavestrough repairs, deck cleaning, and even seasonal snow removal – all delivered by trained professionals who work efficiently and respectfully.

By offering a wide range of exterior maintenance, Sunnyside makes it easy for property owners to handle multiple tasks through one trusted provider, saving time and ensuring consistency.

Putting Safety First

Sunnyside invests heavily in professional-grade equipment and staff training to maintain one of the best safety records in the business. Every technician follows strict safety protocols on ladders and roofs, and full insurance coverage means peace of mind for customers in an industry where some cut corners. Homeowners are encouraged to ask any contractor for proof of insurance – and Sunnyside is proud to show theirs.

Customer Care That Goes the Extra Mile

Homeowners consistently praise Sunnyside for punctual arrivals, friendly crews, and spotless results. Quotes are clear and fair, jobs are completed with care, and no mess is left behind. This dedication to flawless service has earned Sunnyside strong online reviews and a steady stream of word-of-mouth referrals – the company’s most valued form of advertising.

“Word of mouth keeps us growing year after year because we focus on doing the job properly and treating every home with respect,” the team added.

Rooted in the GTA Community

As a locally owned company, Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning has deep ties to the neighbourhoods it serves. Supporting local jobs, maintaining environmentally responsible cleaning practices, and giving back to the community whenever possible are all part of the Sunnyside difference.

Building on a Strong Foundation

With this Consumer Choice Award win, Sunnyside plans to expand its skilled team, add more eco-friendly cleaning options, and enhance its convenient online booking experience – ensuring Toronto homeowners continue to receive safe, thorough, and reliable exterior care for years to come.

For Sunnyside, one thing remains unchanged since 1998: every customer deserves a service experience that leaves their home looking like new and gives them confidence in who they’ve hired.

Book Your Cleaning Today

Discover how Sunnyside can refresh your home’s exterior. To request a free estimate or learn more about their full range of services, CLICK HERE or visit www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com.

