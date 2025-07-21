Epic Baskets Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Gift Baskets in Peel Region

Epic Baskets, a family-owned gifting company renowned for its creativity and premium selection, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Gift Baskets category for Peel Region. This recognition underscores Epic Baskets’ 25+ years of dedication to curating thoughtful, high-quality gifts that bring joy and connection to every occasion.

Serving families and businesses across Peel Region and beyond, Epic Baskets has become a trusted name in personalized gifting – known for its elegant presentations, hand-selected products, and unmatched customer care.

A Family Legacy of Thoughtful Gifting

For over two decades, Epic Baskets has believed that the perfect gift basket does more than deliver treats – it delivers a heartfelt message. Whether celebrating a milestone, welcoming a new baby, expressing sympathy, or sending holiday cheer, the team thoughtfully designs each basket to reflect the sentiment behind the gift.

“Winning the Consumer Choice Award means so much to us because it’s based on the trust and appreciation of our clients,” said the Epic Baskets team. “We pour our passion into every basket, and it’s an honour to see that recognized by our community in Peel Region.”

A Collection for Every Taste and Occasion

Epic Baskets stands out for its extensive, ever-evolving range of gift basket options. Their signature collections include:

Chocolate Lovers’ Baskets: Featuring premium truffles, artisanal chocolate bars, and decadent sweets sourced from trusted brands.

Gourmet Food Baskets: Curated selections of fine cheeses, crackers, preserves, and savoury treats that delight foodies.

Wine and Cheese Pairings: Thoughtfully matched bottles with gourmet snacks, perfect for corporate gifting or special celebrations.

Fresh Fruit Arrangements: Hand-picked, seasonal fruit baskets that deliver freshness and care in every bite.

Baby and Family Baskets: Soft toys, keepsakes, and practical essentials for new parents and little ones.

Holiday Collections: Festive assortments for Christmas, Easter, and other occasions that make seasonal gifting effortless yet impressive.

By continually seeking out new products and local delicacies, Epic Baskets ensures there’s always something fresh and unique to surprise the recipient.

Personalized Service, Memorable Impact

What truly sets Epic Baskets apart is the personal attention given to each order, big or small. Clients can choose from ready-made designs or work with the team to customize a basket tailored to the recipient’s preferences, dietary needs, or corporate branding.

Businesses across Peel Region trust Epic Baskets for professional, brand-aligned corporate gifts that leave a lasting impression on clients, partners, and employees.

From the first inquiry to final delivery, the team handles every detail with care – ensuring gifts arrive beautifully packaged, on time, and ready to delight.

Family-Owned, Community-Focused

As a family-run business, Epic Baskets values the relationships built with local families, businesses, and communities over the years. Many customers return year after year for birthdays, holidays, and special milestones, knowing they’ll receive attentive service and a gift that feels truly personal.

This dedication to excellence and community connection has earned Epic Baskets not only repeat clients but also consistent top reviews and word-of-mouth referrals.

Innovating the Art of Gifting

With this Consumer Choice Award win, Epic Baskets is excited to keep innovating in the gifting space. Plans for the coming year include expanding eco-friendly packaging options, adding new local artisan products, and refining online shopping tools to make ordering even more convenient for busy customers.

Above all, the mission remains unchanged: to make every gift basket more than just a collection of products – but a memorable gesture that strengthens bonds and celebrates life’s moments, big and small.

To browse the latest collections, customize a unique basket, or place an order for delivery anywhere in Peel Region, CLICK HERE or visit www.epicbaskets.com.

