CommerceNext Opens Nominations for Annual CommerceNexty Awards and Announces 2024 Judges

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommerceNext today announced that nominations are open for its 2024 CommerceNexty Awards, which celebrate excellence in ecommerce and digital marketing. The awards are judged by CommerceNext’s Advisory Board, a group of more than 50 ecommerce and retail leaders. Winners will be announced at the 2024 CommerceNext Growth Show, June 11-13 in New York City. The invite-only conference allows digital, marketing and technology retail leaders to openly share best practices and strategies that fuel ecommerce and retail success.

“The CommerceNexty Awards give us a space to celebrate the best of our community. Every year, we highlight the people and companies behind the most successful, innovative campaigns and creative solutions to industry-wide challenges,” said CommerceNext Co-Founder Veronika Sonsev. “We encourage all interested retail and ecommerce executives to nominate people who are driving truly significant results so we can recognize their accomplishments.”

Last year’s CommerceNexty honorees included e.l.f. Beauty, Snipes, Hollister, Maybelline, MAC and Crocs. The peer-reviewed awards identify and celebrate the best marketing and ecommerce achievements among retail and ecommerce professionals.

Nominations are now open for the categories below. Marketing, technology and ecommerce executives who would like to nominate themselves, a client or a colleague can do so by completing the nomination form by April 5, 2024.

This year’s award categories are:

Marketing Innovator of the Year Most Impactful Social Responsibility Campaign Best Use of Data or Technology in Marketing Most Effective Brand Storytelling Outstanding New Ecommerce Experience Best Use of a New Channel Women in Retail’s Top Woman of the Year Award (an award created in partnership with the Women in Retail Leadership Circle)

The category finalists will be selected on April 23rd and voting on the finalists takes place April 23rd-May 14th. Winners are selected based on a combination of votes, with a popular vote contributing 50% of the overall score and votes from CommerceNext’s board of judges contributing the other 50%. The CommerceNexty Award winners will be announced at the CommerceNext Growth Show on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

This year’s board of judges includes:



Samir Desai, EVP, Chief Digital + Technology Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.



Chris Hardisty, CEO at Alexis Russell Jewelry



Javier Marimon, Senior Director of Digital Product Management at Alo Yoga



Jeff Gerstel, CMO at B&H Photo



Angela Hsu, Frmr CMO at Bed, Bath & Beyond (Formerly Overstock)



Emily Culp, Chief Strategy & Brand Officer at BodyHealth



Liesel Walsh, Frmr SVP Marketing & Customer Experience at Boston Proper



Joe Megibow, CEO at Bright Cellars



Billy May, CEO at Brooklinen



Elyse Burack, Frmr Head of Marketing at Capsule



Jon Mandell, Chief Customer Officer at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants



Roshan Varna, SVP Digital at Delta Galil



Vijay Talwar, Chief Digital and Customer Officer at Dufry Group



Matt Gehring, CMO at Dutch Pet



Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer at e.l.f. Beauty



Shawna Hausman, SVP, Global Ecommerce at ESPRIT



Doug Jensen, SVP, GTM Analytics & Activation and Learning COE at Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



Brian Seewald, SVP, Omni-channel Experience & Operations at EXPRESS



Sunil Kaki, Frmr CMO at FIGS



Geoff Sanders, CMO at Firstleaf



Kacey Sharrett, VP, Direct to Consumer at GoPro



Danielle Schmelkin, CIO at J.Crew Group



Derek Yarbrough, CMO at J.Crew Group



Sarah Rasmusen, Frmr EVP, Chief Innovation Officer at Lands’ End



Qun Wei, Head of Analytics at Lemonade



Sierra Marcinko, Director of Marketing at Lulu & Georgia



Andrew Fried, SVP, Direct to Consumer at Mint Mobile



Suruchi Shukla, Vice President Marketing at Minted



Sarah Wallis, COO at Minted



Scott Ableman, Venture Partner at NextGen Venture Partner



Julie Evans, VP and CMO at Omaha Steaks



Steven Young, CMO at Poshmark



David Cost, VP of Digital & Ecommerce at Rainbow



Bree Casart, CMO at Shutterfly



Jenna Flateman Posner, CDO at Solo Brands



Josh Krepon, President, US Direct to Consumer & Global Digital at Steve Madden



Liana Thompson, Frmr VP, Global Ecommerce & Customer Service at Stuart Weitzman



Carolyn Pollock, CMO at Tailored Brands



Noam Paransky, Chief Omni and Innovation Officer at Tapestry



Leslie Emmons Burthey, SVP Marketing at TeePublic



Jason Nickel, SVP of Marketing at Ten Thousand



Vivian Chang, Head of DTC at The Clorox Company



Mike Lackman, Frmr President at Trade Coffee



Charlie Cole, CEO at Tribute Technology



Jeff Hamm, VP, Digital Experience and Operations at Ulta Beauty



Daren Hull, Frmr President at Vera Bradley



Naomi Jacobs, Sr. Director, Head of Social at Walmart



Sarah Henry, VP, Head of Content, Influencer, & Commerce at Walmart



Pano Anthos, Founder & Managing Partner at XRC Ventures

About CommerceNext



CommerceNext is a community, event series and conference for marketing, ecommerce and technology leaders at retail and direct-to-consumer brands. In addition to the annual CommerceNext Growth Show, CommerceNext produces and hosts two executive retreats, regional networking events, podcasts, webinars, industry research, an executive dinner series and an online community. CommerceNext is part of CloserStillMedia, which owns the largest global ecommerce events portfolio, including Ecommerce Expo UK, E Show Madrid, E Show Barcelona and Ecommerce Expo Asia. To learn more, visit CommerceNext.

About Women in Retail Leadership Circle/NAPCO Media



Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) is an exclusive community of women executives at leading retailers and brands. Their mission is to foster leadership development for members by providing an unparalleled mix of events, content and elite connections. The WIRLC community is comprised of successful, motivated and passionate women from the entire retail and brand ecosystem who have a strong belief that investing in themselves and in other women is good business. Learn more at www.womeninretail.com.

NAPCO Media, WIRLC’s parent company, has been a leading information source in the markets it serves since 1958. NAPCO Media continues to evolve with information distribution methods and specializes in the creation and cross-channel distribution of exceptional content. NAPCO Media’s mission is to build a community between its audience and its clients.

