CommerceNext Opens Nominations for Annual CommerceNexty Awards and Announces 2024 Judges
Executives from Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Tapestry, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., J.Crew and Others to Judge Retail and DTC Peers’ Marketing and Ecommerce Achievements
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommerceNext today announced that nominations are open for its 2024 CommerceNexty Awards, which celebrate excellence in ecommerce and digital marketing. The awards are judged by CommerceNext’s Advisory Board, a group of more than 50 ecommerce and retail leaders. Winners will be announced at the 2024 CommerceNext Growth Show, June 11-13 in New York City. The invite-only conference allows digital, marketing and technology retail leaders to openly share best practices and strategies that fuel ecommerce and retail success.
“The CommerceNexty Awards give us a space to celebrate the best of our community. Every year, we highlight the people and companies behind the most successful, innovative campaigns and creative solutions to industry-wide challenges,” said CommerceNext Co-Founder Veronika Sonsev. “We encourage all interested retail and ecommerce executives to nominate people who are driving truly significant results so we can recognize their accomplishments.”
Last year’s CommerceNexty honorees included e.l.f. Beauty, Snipes, Hollister, Maybelline, MAC and Crocs. The peer-reviewed awards identify and celebrate the best marketing and ecommerce achievements among retail and ecommerce professionals.
Nominations are now open for the categories below. Marketing, technology and ecommerce executives who would like to nominate themselves, a client or a colleague can do so by completing the nomination form by April 5, 2024.
This year’s award categories are:
- Marketing Innovator of the Year
- Most Impactful Social Responsibility Campaign
- Best Use of Data or Technology in Marketing
- Most Effective Brand Storytelling
- Outstanding New Ecommerce Experience
- Best Use of a New Channel
- Women in Retail’s Top Woman of the Year Award (an award created in partnership with the Women in Retail Leadership Circle)
The category finalists will be selected on April 23rd and voting on the finalists takes place April 23rd-May 14th. Winners are selected based on a combination of votes, with a popular vote contributing 50% of the overall score and votes from CommerceNext’s board of judges contributing the other 50%. The CommerceNexty Award winners will be announced at the CommerceNext Growth Show on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
This year’s board of judges includes:
Samir Desai, EVP, Chief Digital + Technology Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Chris Hardisty, CEO at Alexis Russell Jewelry
Javier Marimon, Senior Director of Digital Product Management at Alo Yoga
Jeff Gerstel, CMO at B&H Photo
Angela Hsu, Frmr CMO at Bed, Bath & Beyond (Formerly Overstock)
Emily Culp, Chief Strategy & Brand Officer at BodyHealth
Liesel Walsh, Frmr SVP Marketing & Customer Experience at Boston Proper
Joe Megibow, CEO at Bright Cellars
Billy May, CEO at Brooklinen
Elyse Burack, Frmr Head of Marketing at Capsule
Jon Mandell, Chief Customer Officer at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Roshan Varna, SVP Digital at Delta Galil
Vijay Talwar, Chief Digital and Customer Officer at Dufry Group
Matt Gehring, CMO at Dutch Pet
Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer at e.l.f. Beauty
Shawna Hausman, SVP, Global Ecommerce at ESPRIT
Doug Jensen, SVP, GTM Analytics & Activation and Learning COE at Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.
Brian Seewald, SVP, Omni-channel Experience & Operations at EXPRESS
Sunil Kaki, Frmr CMO at FIGS
Geoff Sanders, CMO at Firstleaf
Kacey Sharrett, VP, Direct to Consumer at GoPro
Danielle Schmelkin, CIO at J.Crew Group
Derek Yarbrough, CMO at J.Crew Group
Sarah Rasmusen, Frmr EVP, Chief Innovation Officer at Lands’ End
Qun Wei, Head of Analytics at Lemonade
Sierra Marcinko, Director of Marketing at Lulu & Georgia
Andrew Fried, SVP, Direct to Consumer at Mint Mobile
Suruchi Shukla, Vice President Marketing at Minted
Sarah Wallis, COO at Minted
Scott Ableman, Venture Partner at NextGen Venture Partner
Julie Evans, VP and CMO at Omaha Steaks
Steven Young, CMO at Poshmark
David Cost, VP of Digital & Ecommerce at Rainbow
Bree Casart, CMO at Shutterfly
Jenna Flateman Posner, CDO at Solo Brands
Josh Krepon, President, US Direct to Consumer & Global Digital at Steve Madden
Liana Thompson, Frmr VP, Global Ecommerce & Customer Service at Stuart Weitzman
Carolyn Pollock, CMO at Tailored Brands
Noam Paransky, Chief Omni and Innovation Officer at Tapestry
Leslie Emmons Burthey, SVP Marketing at TeePublic
Jason Nickel, SVP of Marketing at Ten Thousand
Vivian Chang, Head of DTC at The Clorox Company
Mike Lackman, Frmr President at Trade Coffee
Charlie Cole, CEO at Tribute Technology
Jeff Hamm, VP, Digital Experience and Operations at Ulta Beauty
Daren Hull, Frmr President at Vera Bradley
Naomi Jacobs, Sr. Director, Head of Social at Walmart
Sarah Henry, VP, Head of Content, Influencer, & Commerce at Walmart
Pano Anthos, Founder & Managing Partner at XRC Ventures
About CommerceNext
CommerceNext is a community, event series and conference for marketing, ecommerce and technology leaders at retail and direct-to-consumer brands. In addition to the annual CommerceNext Growth Show, CommerceNext produces and hosts two executive retreats, regional networking events, podcasts, webinars, industry research, an executive dinner series and an online community. CommerceNext is part of CloserStillMedia, which owns the largest global ecommerce events portfolio, including Ecommerce Expo UK, E Show Madrid, E Show Barcelona and Ecommerce Expo Asia. To learn more, visit CommerceNext.
About Women in Retail Leadership Circle/NAPCO Media
Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) is an exclusive community of women executives at leading retailers and brands. Their mission is to foster leadership development for members by providing an unparalleled mix of events, content and elite connections. The WIRLC community is comprised of successful, motivated and passionate women from the entire retail and brand ecosystem who have a strong belief that investing in themselves and in other women is good business. Learn more at www.womeninretail.com.
NAPCO Media, WIRLC’s parent company, has been a leading information source in the markets it serves since 1958. NAPCO Media continues to evolve with information distribution methods and specializes in the creation and cross-channel distribution of exceptional content. NAPCO Media’s mission is to build a community between its audience and its clients.
Contacts
Berns Communications Group
Carly Berns / Michael McMullan
cberns@bcg-pr.com / mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com