Akanda’s 20-Tower Expansion Strengthens Its Legacy Inside Mexico’s $7 Billion Telecom Network (NASDAQ: AKAN)

Markets chase stories every day. What they rarely find is follow-through. Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is one of the exceptions, a company turning headlines into hard assets and plans into infrastructure that can be measured, touched, and leased.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, First Towers & Fiber (FTF), isn’t theorizing about the future of connectivity. It’s building it. The company already operates thirty telecom towers and a 700-kilometer dark-fiber network across Mexico, assets backed by long-term lease agreements that generate recurring revenue from one of the fastest-growing digital markets in Latin America.

Now that the foundation is getting bigger, the impact is getting louder.

After-hours on Thursday, Akanda announced that FTF will construct or acquire up to 20 additional towers by the end of 2025, expanding its footprint across Mexico’s urban and regional corridors. Each new site adds coverage, boosts network capacity, and strengthens FTF’s position inside the Altán Redes Red Compartida project – the $7 billion national telecom buildout already transforming the country’s digital landscape.

A Company That’s Building, Not Betting

There’s no mistaking what’s happening here. Altán Redes isn’t a pilot, a pitch, or a PowerPoint. It’s one of the largest infrastructure undertakings in Latin America – already home to more than 11,000 towers, 80,000 connected localities, and over 24 million people receiving service. Billions have been spent, and billions more are budgeted. It’s the real network, and it’s been growing month after month.

And inside that grid, FTF has found its stride. Each tower it raises is another proof point in motion. Each fiber route it activates strengthens a system built for permanence, not speculation. That’s the new rhythm Akanda is writing; one that turns execution into equity.

When Chris Cooper, CEO of FTF, says the plan is about “executing our growth strategy,” he isn’t talking in abstractions. He’s talking about steel, contracts, and connectivity. Every new tower enhances recurring revenue and reinforces FTF’s credibility as a preferred partner for Altán and CFE, two cornerstones of Mexico’s communications infrastructure.

Momentum That Markets Notice

Investors are paying attention. AKAN has seen sharp moves throughout October, setting new highs and delivering triple-digit percentage swings as the broader small-cap market rides its own wave of volatility. The difference is that Akanda’s moves are coming with substance behind them. Each operational milestone adds real context to the chart: proof that volatility can just as easily reflect traction as turbulence.

The market reaction suggests investors are beginning to see Akanda not as a speculative microcap chasing contracts, but as a verified participant in a project already funded, operational, and expanding. It’s the kind of validation that doesn’t come from promise, but from performance.

Earlier this year, Akanda raised $12 million in convertible funding to fuel this very phase – capital earmarked for expansion, not survival. That structure gave FTF the runway to scale its operational footprint while staying synchronized with Altán’s national rollout-the result: measurable growth that compounds quarter over quarter.

Proof Becomes Permanence

Akanda’s evolution is now defined by infrastructure built with intention. The company’s mix of active tower builds, growing lease agreements, and expanding fiber corridors positions it inside the country’s long-term digital transformation, where recurring revenue replaces one-time wins and each asset compounds value over time.

Yes, the stock can move fast. That’s what happens when demand meets a thin float. But that same dynamic amplifies every milestone, with each tower, each route, and each new contract feeding into a structure that’s no longer theoretical.

Markets don’t reward motion; they reward momentum that lasts. And Akanda’s progress, tower by tower and route by route, is starting to look like the kind that leaves a mark. At this stage, the company isn’t just part of Mexico’s telecom buildout. It’s helping build the backbone of it.

That’s where proof stops being a headline and starts becoming history.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda Corp. is an international cannabis company with operations in Europe and North America. The company is dedicated to cultivating and distributing high-quality medical cannabis and wellness products that improve lives. Akanda’s mission is to provide safe, reliable, and accessible cannabis products to consumers worldwide while promoting sustainable business practices.

About First Towers & Fiber Corp.

First Towers is focused on tower development and operating its 700+km fiber optic network in the attractive wireless market of Mexico, with an intention to expand to other Latin American countries. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN).

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (“HPM”), a third-party media and communications firm, for informational and educational purposes only. The content herein may include information, views, and opinions regarding the future expectations, business plans, and prospects of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations of management and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in industry conditions, economic developments, regulatory shifts, capital availability, execution risk, and other factors detailed in Akanda Corp.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication. Neither HPM nor Akanda Corp. undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (“HPM”) has been engaged by IR Agency, Inc. to provide press-release, editorial, digital-media, and consulting services for Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN). This content is considered sponsored content under applicable regulations. For these services rendered between September 30, 2025 and October 17, 2025, then extended to October 21, 2025, HPM has been compensated USD $6,000 by wire transfer for the creation and syndication of digital content about Akanda Corp. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any security.

At the time of publication, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered, including Akanda Corp. HPM will not receive stock, warrants, or other securities as compensation and will not purchase shares of Akanda Corp. in the open market before or during this digital marketing program. Parties engaging HPM, including but not limited to IR Agency, Inc. and their affiliates, may, at any time, buy, sell, or otherwise trade securities of the featured company, including Akanda Corp., and may do so without notice.

Any reproduction, distribution, or republication of this content must include this full disclosure. This statement is provided in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission’s Endorsement Guides, and other applicable laws governing sponsored investment communications. By reading this content, you acknowledge that you understand and agree that this material constitutes sponsored content under applicable law, and that Hawk Point Media Group, LLC has been compensated by a third party for its preparation and distribution.

Contact: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Akanda Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire