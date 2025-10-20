Aeonian Resources Announces Private Placement

Aeonian Resources Ltd. (“Aeonian” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of up to 30,000,000 flow through units (“FT Units”) at a price of $0.05 per share and up to 12,500,000 non-flow through units (“NFT Units”) at a price of $0.04 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Terms of this private placement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Each NFT Unit shall consist of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company (“NFT Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (“NFT Warrant”). Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company (“FT Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (“NFT Warrant”). Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The FT Shares are intended to qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”). The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” that are intended to qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as those terms are defined in the Tax Act, which the Company intends to renounce to the purchasers of the FT Shares.

Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. Finders’ fees may be paid in connection with the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

The proceeds from the FT Offering will be used to advance the Company’s exploration activities and continue unlocking value at the Koocanusa Property in British Columbia. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the NFT Offering for general working capital.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Aeonian Resources Ltd.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company’s website www.aeonianresources.com.

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

“Andy Randell”

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

Andy Randell (CEO)

hello@aeonianresources.com

