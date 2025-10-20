Grande Portage Initiates Preliminary Economic Assessment and Receives Gold Payability Terms of Up to 87%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) (“Grande Portage” or the “Company”) is pleased to report two major advancements at its New Amalga Gold Project in Southeast Alaska.

The project hosts a high-grade mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold (indicated) and 0.5 million ounces (inferred) and remains open to expansion in multiple directions. The current development concept envisions a small-footprint underground mining operation with third-party offsite processing, eliminating the need for an onsite mill or tailings storage facility.

Strong Indicative Offtake Terms Confirm Marketability

Grande Portage has received indicative ore offtake terms from a leading global concentrate trading firm, showing gold payability of 72% to 87%, depending on the grade of the shipment. Based on the Company’s conceptual production plan incorporating sensor-based ore sorting, typical payabilities are expected to range from 80% to 85%.

The offtake study confirms that New Amalga ore is readily marketable to Asian base metal smelters, custom concentrates facilities, roasting operations, and leach plants. Applicable treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are quoted at the copper benchmark treatment charge plus $95 per tonne, and a $10 per contained gold ounce refining charge.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Initiated

Following this positive market feedback, Grande Portage has initiated an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company has contracted all required Qualified Persons (QPs) and technical specialists, many of whom have direct project experience in Alaska, including at Pogo, Kensington, and Greens Creek, as well as within the Alaska DNR Office of Project Management and Permitting.

An initial draft PEA is anticipated in early to mid-January, with final completion targeted for mid-to-late February 2026.

PEA Consultant Team:

Core Geoscience LLC – Environmental, Permitting, Social & Community Impacts

DRW Geological Consultants Ltd. – Geological Setting & Mineralization, Resource Estimates

Mine Development Associates (RESPEC Inc.) – Capital & Operating Costs

OreLogic LLC – Mining Methods, Recovery, Infrastructure, Market Studies, Economic Analysis

SRK Consulting Inc. – Geotechnical & Hydrogeological Studies

Ian Klassen, Grande Portage President and CEO comments: “The excellent gold payabilities in this indicative term sheet attest to the marketability of the New Amalga ore as a highly desirable feedstock for third-party processing facilities. This validates our strategy for developing the deposit as a DSO direct-ship operation, which will greatly reduce capital costs by avoiding the need to construct a processing plant at the site, while de-risking the regulatory approval process by eliminating the requirement for a tailings storage facility. We look forward to defining further technical and economic details as part of our upcoming PEA.”

Fig. 1: Location of the New Amalga Gold Project

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company’s updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024.

