Ainos and Mirle Automation Partner to Bring Scent Intelligence to Robots and Quadruped Robots

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos” or the “Company”), a SmellTech platform company digitizing scent as a native data language for artificial intelligence, today announced a technology partnership with Mirle Automation Corporation to integrate Ainos’ AI Nose platform into robots and quadruped robots, enabling machines to sense and interpret environmental signals through scent.

Robots increasingly rely on vision and audio to operate in physical environments, but many real-world conditions-such as gas leaks, chemical anomalies, or environmental changes-cannot be reliably detected through cameras or microphones alone. Ainos’ AI Nose platform addresses this gap by digitizing scent into machine-readable data that robots can analyze in real time, adding a new modality to robotic perception.

Under the partnership framework, AI Nose is expected to be integrated into mobile and quadruped robotic platforms for inspection, monitoring, and autonomous operation in complex environments. Target applications include semiconductor fabs, automated manufacturing facilities, hospital patrol and inspection, outdoor inspection, community safety patrol, and border security. By enabling robots to detect, classify, and respond to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other scent-based environmental cues, the partnership aims to enhance robotic safety, inspection efficiency, and situational awareness.

Mirle Automation Corporation is a long-established automation and robotics system integrator with extensive experience delivering turnkey solutions across semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, logistics, and industrial environments. The company’s capabilities span robotics integration, material handling, factory automation, and intelligent logistics systems, with end-to-end execution covering system design, engineering, integration, commissioning, and long-term operational support. Mirle’s track record in deploying complex automation systems positions it as a key partner for scaling advanced sensing technologies into real-world robotic platforms.

“Robots can already see and hear, but they still lack awareness of many critical environmental signals,” said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. “By digitizing scent and embedding it into robots and quadruped robotic platforms, we are extending AI perception into a new dimension of the physical world. This partnership is focused on putting scent intelligence into real robotic systems operating in the field.”

“Mobile robots and quadruped robots are increasingly deployed in environments that are difficult or unsafe for humans,” said Stone Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Mirle Automation Corporation. “Integrating AI Nose allows these systems to perceive environmental conditions that were previously invisible to machines, expanding their role in inspection, safety monitoring, and autonomous operations.”

The partnership supports Ainos’ effort to build AI Nose as scalable infrastructure for physical-world AI by embedding scent intelligence directly into robotic platforms. As Ainos enters its 2026 execution phase, the Company is focused on platform buildout and ecosystem partnerships to enable real-world deployment of multi-modal AI perception.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of “AI” and “Nose,” is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visithttps://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

