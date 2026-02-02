Netsertive Wins Three 2026 Stevie Awards for AI-Powered Technology Solution & Excellence in Customer Service

Netsertive, a marketing technology platform provider for multi-location and franchise brands, announced today it was named a winner in three categories of the 2026 Stevie® Awards. The company was named a Bronze winner for new AI-Powered Solution and Program Strategist Grace Pittman was named a Silver winner for Customer Service Professional of the Year, recognizing contributions to helping large brand clients solve their most pressing issues in multi-location digital marketing.

The Stevie Awards are one of the world’s leading business awards competitions, and received over 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry for consideration in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

As a marketing technology platform partner for franchise brands and multi-location businesses, Netsertive AI-powered solutions and customer experience team play a critical role in delivering a robust solution for brand customers. Recognition for the AI-powered Solution of the Year reinforces that multi-location marketers need digital partners to be more than just agencies-they need scalable technology that seamlessly integrates with their existing tech stack. Recognition for Achievement in Customer Experience showcases the unmatched depth of expertise Netsertive brings to enable multi-location marketers to better integrate and simplify their MarTech stack for more effective digital execution at scale.

“Being recognized for our AI-powered technology and customer experience is a powerful validation of our mission to transform disconnected marketing into localized growth. For multi-location marketers, this matters because it proves that scaling hyper-local marketing doesn’t mean choosing between advanced automation and human expertise; our platform ensures they have both. These awards underscore our commitment to providing the tech-enabled infrastructure and award-winning support that multi-location brands need to act as one and win in local markets.” says Brendan Morrissey, Co-Founder and CEO of Netsertive.

“Grace’s rapid transition from a new team member to Stevie Award winner is a testament to her seasoned expertise and proactive dedication to solving the most complex challenges for our multi-location brand partners. Her ability to drive the digital strategy for some of our largest customers while elevating everyone around her makes her an invaluable asset to both our team and our customers’ continued success.” says Meaghann Nilsen, VP of Customer Experience for Netsertive.

