Lost Luggage is No Longer an Exception for Travelers – and it’s Changing How People Book Trips

Lost luggage has become one of the most persistent frustrations in air travel, to the point that many travelers now plan for disruption as a normal part of flying rather than a rare mishap.

According to Flight Centre’s Global Survey of more than 6,100 travelers across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom, 47% of travelers worldwide rank lost luggage or baggage issues among their top two frustrations when flying, placing it just behind flight delays and cancellations (55%) as a leading source of travel stress.

The findings point to a broader shift in traveler behavior. Rather than assuming baggage problems will be resolved quickly by airlines, many travelers now factor the risk of disruption into how they book and protect their trips.

The scale of the issue reinforces that shift. Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB) said it currently covers millions of passengers globally each month, underscoring how widespread baggage disruption has become across air travel.

Against that backdrop, Blue Ribbon Bags, a provider of delayed baggage protection, said it has reached seven years in its partnership with Flight Centre Brand, one of the world’s largest travel retailers. Through the partnership, BRB is offered as a value-added service through Flight Centre’s Captain’s Pack at retail locations across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Canada, as well as through select online booking channels.

“When nearly half of travelers across multiple markets rank lost luggage among their top frustrations, it signals a fundamental change in how people think about travel risk,” said Andrew Stark, global managing director of Flight Centre. “Travelers aren’t just hoping disruptions won’t happen-they’re actively looking for safeguards at the point of booking.”

“When you’re dealing with millions of delayed or mishandled bags every month, it’s clear this isn’t a fringe issue,” said Robert Ardino, senior vice president at Blue Ribbon Bags. “Travelers increasingly expect disruption and want protection built into the travel experience rather than dealing with problems after the fact.”

The service provides proactive bag tracking, real-time status updates and compensation in the event of delayed baggage, without requiring travelers to submit receipts or navigate lengthy claims processes.

Flight Centre executives said the long-standing partnership reflects how traveler expectations have evolved. “As trusted travel experts for more than four decades, we know peace of mind is no longer optional,” said Stark. “Travelers are making more deliberate choices about how they manage risk, and that’s reshaping what they expect from travel providers.”

About Blue Ribbon Bags

Blue Ribbon Bags is the global leader in delayed baggage protection, partnering with airlines, travel agencies, OTAs, and financial institutions worldwide. For more than 15 years, BRB has helped travelers enjoy smoother, less stressful journeys by proactively resolving delayed baggage issues and providing fast compensation when disruptions occur.

About Flight Centre

We’re the flagship brand of the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), an Australian-born global travel powerhouse that’s grown from a single shop to Australia’s leading travel retailer. Flight Centre opened its first retail shop in Sydney, Australia in 1982, followed by the UK in 1984, New Zealand in 1987, South Africa in 1994, and Canada in 1995.

