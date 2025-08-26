FLEX Marketing Marks Six Months with Strategic Hires to Fuel Continued Growth

The agency’s modern, senior-led model draws in top talent and new client partnerships across U.S. and global healthcare clients.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FLEX MARKETING, a dynamic independent agency built to modernize the approach to healthcare marketing, is celebrating its six-month anniversary with the addition of three accomplished experts to its growing team: Ryan Woelfel, Client Partnership Director; Stephanie Hosmer-Pipes, Executive Creative Director; and Jenn Threlfall, Executive Client Partner.

In just 6 months, FLEX has secured 6 new client partnerships—spanning U.S. and global biotech and medical device companies—and grown its permanent staff by over 75%. Additionally, FLEX was awarded recognition as a certified California Small Business, helping clients align their needs with their organizational supplier goals. The agency’s ability to deliver senior-level expertise with the speed and efficiency clients need has fueled both its client roster and its ability to attract high-caliber talent.

“FLEX was built to meet the realities of healthcare marketing today,” said Amber Rogers, Brand Strategy, Partner at FLEX. “Clients want experienced leadership, quality work, and faster, more cost-efficient delivery without sacrificing strategy or creativity. Our model delivers all three, and these new leaders strengthen that promise.”

Founded by a team of seasoned healthcare marketing professionals, FLEX’s approach breaks from traditional agency models by eliminating unnecessary layers and hourly rate billing, employing new technologies judiciously, and tapping their FLEX Hive of trusted execution resources. This supports their ability to scale teams to meet specific client needs, while ensuring that senior talent remains consistently engaged in client business. The result is faster, smarter decision-making, efficient execution, and high-quality brand communications at a significant cost savings.

The agency’s newest hires bring deep experience across creative leadership, client engagement, and executional excellence:

Ryan Woelfel , Client Partnership Director – Manages day-to-day client relationships and campaign execution, bridging account service and project management to ensure clarity, speed, and high-impact communications. Ryan brings more than a decade of healthcare marketing experience leading client partnerships and brand launches at top agencies, most recently serving as VP, Group Account Director at Propel Health Communications.

, Client Partnership Director – Manages day-to-day client relationships and campaign execution, bridging account service and project management to ensure clarity, speed, and high-impact communications. Ryan brings more than a decade of healthcare marketing experience leading client partnerships and brand launches at top agencies, most recently serving as VP, Group Account Director at Propel Health Communications. Stephanie Hosmer-Pipes , Executive Creative Director – With more than 20 years of healthcare marketing experience and a BFA in graphic design, Stephanie is recognized for blending strategic thinking with human-centered design to translate complex science into clear, compelling narratives that inspire patients and drive healthcare professional engagement. In this new role, she will oversee day-to-day creative delivery across accounts, ensuring ideas, design, and copy are strategically aligned, on-brand, and flawlessly executed. Prior to joining FLEX, Stephanie served as Senior Vice President, Group Creative Director at Inizio Evoke.

, Executive Creative Director – With more than 20 years of healthcare marketing experience and a BFA in graphic design, Stephanie is recognized for blending strategic thinking with human-centered design to translate complex science into clear, compelling narratives that inspire patients and drive healthcare professional engagement. In this new role, she will oversee day-to-day creative delivery across accounts, ensuring ideas, design, and copy are strategically aligned, on-brand, and flawlessly executed. Prior to joining FLEX, Stephanie served as Senior Vice President, Group Creative Director at Inizio Evoke. Jenn Threlfall , Executive Client Partner – Will serve as senior relationship lead for key accounts, overseeing campaign delivery, business growth initiatives, and new client development. Jenn brings over 25 years of both agency and client-side experience as a product launch leader for U.S. and global healthcare brands across various therapeutic categories. Jenn formerly held leadership roles at both Avalere Health and Inizio Evoke.

“The response to FLEX’s model has been extraordinary,” added Adam Gelling, Partner, Client Engagement. “Clients are getting the strategic depth and creative quality they need, without the overhead they don’t—and top talent is excited to be part of an agency that values expertise, collaboration, and results over allocations and utilization.”

Looking ahead, FLEX will continue to expand its team and deepen partnerships with its growing roster of U.S. and global healthcare brands—bringing the same combination of strategic leadership, bold creative, and operational efficiency that has defined its first six months.

About FLEX Marketing

FLEX MARKETING fills the void between large network conglomerates and strategic consultancies and design shops. Acting as an extension of clients’ marketing teams, FLEX brings the deep knowledge needed to identify actionable, strategically sound opportunities that quickly evolve from ideation to execution. Through streamlined processes that leverage compelling technologies, FLEX advances on ingenuity to deliver engaging work with improved efficiency, value, and results.

To learn more, visit https://flexagency.com.

