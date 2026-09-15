Metavista3D Returns to Detroit to Showcase Latest 3D eMirror Technology at SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2026) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Society for Information Display’s Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium and Expo (the “Symposium”), taking place September 15 and 16, 2026 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. The Company will showcase the latest version of its 3D eMirror technology, together with selected recent advances in its glasses-free spatial display platform, at Booth 613.

The Symposium is directed at companies that design, manufacture, integrate and purchase vehicle display technology, bringing automotive manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers and display manufacturers together in one venue.

The 3D eMirror is an autostereoscopic display system designed to replace or augment conventional mirror viewing. It presents multiple perspectives of the scene behind and alongside the vehicle without requiring the driver to wear glasses, and is designed to give an impression comparable to a conventional rearview mirror while addressing the convergence-accommodation conflict, a recognized source of visual discomfort in stereoscopic displays.

Unlike a conventional two-dimensional camera monitor system, which presents a flat image, the 3D eMirror is designed to present the scene with spatial depth. Reducing blind spots and improving low-light visibility are further design objectives, which the Company intends to validate through independent testing. No performance claims are made.

In the United States, rear-visibility systems are governed by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111, which continues to require conventional mirrors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues to evaluate camera-based alternatives. Metavista3D is monitoring this rulemaking and has no NHTSA application pending in respect of the 3D eMirror.

Metavista3D’s display technology, developed through its wholly owned Swiss subsidiary psHolix AG, received the Best in Show award at the 30th Annual SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium in Detroit in 2023.

The Detroit demonstration is the latest stage in the Company’s automotive 3D eMirror development, following Metavista3D’s technical presentation at the 2025 Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium in Detroit and the international patent application it filed in February 2026 covering autostereoscopic spatial display technology for vehicles. Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, a director of Metavista3D and the lead inventor of the Company’s display technology, is scheduled to present a technical paper at this year’s Symposium, to be delivered on his behalf by Silvino Presa, PhD.

At the Symposium, Metavista3D will meet with automotive manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, display manufacturers and technology partners to discuss integration and commercialization pathways for the technology.

“Detroit puts us in front of the companies shaping the next generation of vehicle displays,” said Dino Minichiello, Interim CEO of Metavista3D. “The 3D eMirror has moved from a concept and a technical presentation into an active development program, and this is the audience we want seeing where it stands.”

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, develops AI-driven, glasses-free spatial display technologies. The technology is built on a proprietary Super-Multiview rendering architecture and is supported by a granted patent portfolio across the United States, Europe and Asia, with an earliest priority date of 2006. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s participation in the Symposium; the products and technologies the Company intends to demonstrate at the Symposium; the scheduled presentation of a technical paper at the Symposium; the anticipated meetings and discussions with automotive manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, display manufacturers and technology partners; the stage and progress of the Company’s automotive 3D eMirror development program; the intended function, design objectives and performance characteristics of the 3D eMirror, including the objectives of reducing blind spots and improving low-light visibility and the Company’s intention to validate those objectives through independent testing; the current and future regulatory treatment of camera-based rear-visibility systems in the United States and other jurisdictions; the status and anticipated benefits of the Company’s patent applications and granted patents; and the Company’s integration and commercialization plans for its 3D eMirror and spatial display technology.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intend”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “potential”, “designed to” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: the possibility that the Symposium demonstration or the scheduled presentation may not proceed as planned or may not generate the interest or discussions anticipated; the risk that the 3D eMirror and related technologies may not perform as designed, may not achieve their stated design objectives, or may not be developed into commercially viable products within the timeframes anticipated or at all; the risk that the Company’s design objectives may not be validated by independent testing; regulatory risks, including the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111 in the United States and comparable requirements in other jurisdictions governing the use of camera monitor systems in place of required rearview mirrors, and the risk that such requirements are not amended, or are amended in a manner that does not benefit the Company; the risk that discussions with automotive manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, display manufacturers or technology partners may not result in agreements, pilots, licences, orders or revenue; risks relating to the Company’s dependence on third party suppliers, licensors and development partners; risks relating to the scope, validity, jurisdictional coverage, maintenance and enforceability of the Company’s patents and patent applications; competition from other display technologies and suppliers; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; general capital market and economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: that the Symposium will proceed on the dates and at the venue currently anticipated; that the Company will be able to demonstrate the technologies described in this release; that the scheduled presentation will proceed as anticipated; that the Company will be able to arrange independent testing of its design objectives on acceptable terms; that the Company’s development program for the 3D eMirror will continue to advance substantially as planned; and that the Company will be able to pursue integration and commercialization opportunities in the manner currently anticipated.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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