AI Digital Unveils Dual-Engine AI Model – Products Already in Clients’ Hands

AI Digital launches the AI Labs Incubator and AI Transformation Consultancy – a first-of-its-kind dual-engine model that builds frontier AI products in days and embeds them across organizations for lasting impact.

AI Digital , the leading AI-native media consultancy, today announced the launch of its AI Labs Incubator and AI Transformation Consultancy – a dual-engine innovation model built to turn AI ambition into results fast. One engine builds frontier AI products in days; the other embeds them across organizations for lasting, measurable impact.

Ideas from live client engagements are transformed into working prototypes within days – then deployed, tested, and refined directly in the hands of client teams.

The Incubator is the second program under AI Digital Labs, following the AI Creative Studio, which helps agencies bring creative and media concepts to life rapidly with production-quality outputs at scale. Together, they advance the Lab’s mission: turning AI ambition into tangible, operational outcomes.

From Strategy to Execution

AI Digital’s model ensures AI programs don’t stall at the strategy stage – pairing rapid-build capability with organizational enablement for sustained adoption.

The AI Labs Incubator harnesses frontier AI to ideate, design, and build production-grade solutions in days, not months, integrating them directly into clients’ MarTech ecosystems.

The AI Transformation Consultancy drives adoption – delivering capability-building programs, embedding Lab-built tools into live workflows, and ensuring every innovation achieves full-scale impact.

“The biggest reason AI tools fail inside organizations isn’t the technology – it’s that someone built a solution and told a team to go use it. The Incubator flips that. The ideas come from the client. The prototypes are built alongside them.”

– David Mainiero, Chief AI Officer, AI Digital

How It Works

Every solution moves through three rapid stages:

Spark: Ideas sourced from client friction points, strategic partners, and frontier AI breakthroughs.

Focus: Each solution is scored for client impact and speed-to-market, then shaped to align with partner strategies through the Elevate intelligence platform.

Ship: Cross-functional AI engineers and developers deliver working demos in days, supported by a surge network for complex builds.

Already live across multiple clients:

Synthetic Focus Group: AI-generated consumer responses in minutes – deeper insights at a fraction of traditional cost.

Website Audit Tool: Instant diagnostics across neuromarketing, conversion, SEO, and accessibility.

15-Minute Spark Calls: Bespoke AI demos designed to ignite client curiosity.

AI Readiness Assessment: A 20-minute diagnostic measuring AI maturity and identifying next steps.

Exploratory Workshops: One-hour sessions matching business challenges with AI solutions to co-create roadmaps.

What’s Next

AI Digital Labs is developing a suite of new capabilities, including DSP-agnostic, AI-driven reporting that gives clients a unified view of performance across platforms. Further tools are currently in development and will be announced in the coming months.

The Team

The Incubator is powered by a cross-functional team that includes transformation and enablement specialists with AI transformation experience at firms like McKinsey, AI engineers, data and process specialists, and a curated panel of subject matter experts.

It operates within AI Digital Labs, the company’s transformation practice launched in May 2025, which also delivers executive workshops, certification programs, and bespoke AI tool development.

About AI Digital Labs

AI Digital Labs is the consulting and innovation arm of AI Digital, a global AI-native media consultancy founded in 2018. The Labs help agencies and brands accelerate AI adoption through strategy, enablement, and production-grade innovation. AI Digital’s 450+ specialists deliver AI-driven media solutions for leading brands and agencies worldwide.

Media Contact

pr@aidigital.com

SOURCE: AI Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire