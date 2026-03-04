ARIA Cybersecurity Announces a Leading Pet Food Producer Deploys AZT PROTECT(TM)

ARIA’s AZT PROTECT™ protects fresh food production infrastructure from attacks while locking down critical systems from production disruptions

ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), announced its first deployment within a leading food producer’s production infrastructure.

A food producer was challenged to keep production infrastructure locked down from disruptions while:

Keeping critical applications running and protected.

Minimizing the risk of production interruptions that could reduce revenue and force in-process food to be discarded.

Ensuring critical infrastructure services remained locked down from disruptive or unplanned application updates and fully available during production shifts to optimize operating margins.

Reducing patching effort and maintenance time, when possible, to improve the operational efficiency and strengthen the bottom line.

ARIA’s AZT PROTECT was the only solution that solved these challenges with an affordable, simple-to-deploy, fully automated protection solution.

What further sets ARIA AZT PROTECT apart:

ARIA demonstrated that AZT locked down the production applications from unintended updates while blocking non-approved applications from running on the production devices.

ARIA demonstrated how it keeps critical applications protected and never needs updates from the Internet – reducing the risk.

ARIA demonstrated that AZT’s patented approach can protect against vulnerability exploit attacks that, up until now, the industry could only rely on vendor patches to stop.

“We are pleased with the ARIA AZT solution,” said the Director of Production Operations. “It more than met our expectations due to how easy it was to deploy and operate. It keeps our production systems locked down and provides additional cybersecurity protection from attacks.”

“We are delighted to have been given a chance to safeguard this important market that provides food production for the pets we love,” said Gary Southwell, President of ARIA Cybersecurity.

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks, such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS or application-based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy system-based production systems. Once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor(s).

The solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation’s most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

