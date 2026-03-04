PureVPN Expands Global Infrastructure Amid Rising Internet Fragmentation, Adds 40+ Locations to Strengthen Network Resilience

As internet freedom declines for the 14th consecutive year and governments increasingly implement geo-restrictions, throttling, and localized access controls, network resilience has become a frontline cybersecurity requirement, not just a performance upgrade.

PureVPN, a global provider of privacy and secure connectivity solutions, today announced the expansion of its global infrastructure with 40+ new server locations across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The expansion is designed to improve routing efficiency, reduce latency, and increase redundancy in regions experiencing rising digital fragmentation.

During past restriction cycles, VPN demand in affected regions has surged by more than 3,000%, according to publicly available marketplace data, underscoring how quickly secure access becomes critical when network controls tighten.

Infrastructure as a Security Layer

As censorship measures, ISP throttling, and geo-blocking become more targeted and dynamic, centralized network architectures face increased congestion and vulnerability. Distributed infrastructure reduces single points of failure and shortens routing paths, helping maintain stability when traffic patterns spike or access conditions change.

Rather than focusing solely on total server count, PureVPN’s expansion prioritizes geographic density and load distribution, reducing physical routing distance between users and secure endpoints to lower round-trip latency and mitigate congestion risk.

“Digital borders are becoming more fluid and more restrictive at the same time,” said Atif Farooqui, Head of Service Delivery at PureVPN. “Resilient infrastructure isn’t just about scale; it’s about proximity, redundancy, and the ability to maintain secure connectivity when regional conditions shift unexpectedly.”

Expanded Global Coverage

The newly added and optimized locations include:

Europe: Andorra la Vella (Andorra), Yerevan (Armenia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Minsk (Belarus), Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Zagreb (Croatia), Nicosia (Cyprus), Tbilisi (Georgia), Keflavik (Iceland), Rome (Italy), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Kyiv (Ukraine).

Asia-Pacific: Thimphu (Bhutan), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Shanghai (China), Jakarta (Indonesia), Astana (Kazakhstan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Taipei (Taiwan), Bangkok (Thailand), Auckland (New Zealand).

North America: Montreal and Vancouver (Canada); Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Portland (United States); Mexico City (Mexico).

Latin America: Bogotá (Colombia), San José (Costa Rica), Quito (Ecuador), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay), Caracas (Venezuela).

Additionally, infrastructure in Switzerland and Russia has been further optimized to enhance routing efficiency and regional compatibility while maintaining full encryption standards.

What This Expansion Strengthens

The 40+ new locations provide:

Lower round-trip latency through shorter routing paths

Increased redundancy to reduce impact from localized disruptions

Improved connection stability during peak congestion

Expanded IP diversity across multiple jurisdictions

Enhanced routing flexibility in high-demand regions

Internal deployment testing demonstrated measurable routing improvements in regions where server proximity previously contributed to elevated latency.

All new locations are immediately available across Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, browser extensions, and router configurations.

Security Architecture Remains Unchanged

The infrastructure expansion does not alter PureVPN’s security model. All servers operate under:

AES-256 encryption

A zero-knowledge architecture

An independently audited no-logs policy

Built-in DNS leak protection

IPv6 safeguards enabled by default

As internet fragmentation accelerates, distributed and secure routing becomes essential to maintaining uninterrupted encrypted connectivity.

By expanding its global footprint, PureVPN reinforces its commitment to providing resilient, secure access in an increasingly restricted and regionally segmented digital environment.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in online privacy, security, and digital freedom with over 18 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, monitoring dark web exposure, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

