Horizon Aircraft Partners with Motion Applied to Advance Hybrid eVTOL’s Power System

Formula 1 and electric vehicle equipment expert, Motion Applied, chosen to develop the Cavorite X7’s motor drive inverter and to be a key partner through the aircraft’s certification process

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world’s first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, announces it has partnered with Motion Applied, the former high-performance technology arm of Formula 1’s legendary McLaren Group. Motion Applied will design and manufacture a customized motor drive inverter for the Company’s hybrid-electric VTOL, the Cavorite X7, enabling higher power efficiency and reduced weight for the aircraft’s vertical lift system. Motion Applied’s world-renowned pedigree and capacity for on-site design, manufacturing, and testing will support Horizon Aircraft as it progresses toward building its full-scale prototype and advancing its aircraft certification program.

“How do we ensure our vertical lift system meets our high-performance standards? By partnering with the team that has powered championship-leading race cars for more than 30 years,” said Horizon Aircraft’s Chief Technology Officer, Tom Brassington. “We considered many companies for this partnership, but ultimately it is Motion Applied’s innovation, deep expertise, and ability to rapidly design, manufacture, and test in-house that provides a great advantage.”

In July 2025, McLaren Applied became Motion Applied, having previously spun out of McLaren Group in 2021. Launching as an independent Tier One technology provider, Motion Applied is committed to setting new standards in precision, reliability, and innovation in a variety of new industries with a key focus on electrification, motorsport and connectivity.

Motion Applied offers a suite of products that support the development of electric vehicles and aircraft. The Cavorite X7 will feature a custom air-cooled silicon carbide motor drive inverter (converts DC from on-board batteries into AC to power electric motors), based on Motion Applied’s MCU-X platform. This advanced system will weigh less than 3kg, and leverages silicon carbide technology alongside Motion Applied’s decades of power electronics experience to deliver faster, more efficient power transfer with reduced cooling requirements – all in a compact footprint. The result: significant gains in aircraft efficiency, power density, and range. For a hybrid-electric VTOL such as the Cavorite X7, these are crucial to the aircraft’s overall performance.

Samir Maha, Chief Executive Officer of Motion Applied said, “We’re proud to partner with Horizon Aircraft on its groundbreaking Cavorite X7 aircraft. The Company’s innovative approach to the VTOL challenge reflects a design philosophy and engineering mindset that resonates deeply with Motion Applied. We’re excited by the opportunity this collaboration presents to advance our inverter technology to new heights in support of Horizon Aircraft’s ambitious objectives.”

For more information about Horizon Aircraft, please see the Company's website or watch its innovative technology in action on the Company's YouTube channel.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL designed to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon Aircraft intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

About Motion Applied

Motion Applied is a UK-based technology company dedicated to delivering high-performance technology focused on precision, reliability, and innovation. Its AMPEX brand offers leading onboard and offboard electrification products, including a range of AC and DC electric vehicle charging equipment, and the AMPEX family of SiC inverters, a next-generation Silicon Carbide platform that delivers outstanding efficiency, power density, and flexibility for automotive, motorsport, aerospace, and marine applications.

For further information, visit:

Website www.motionapplied.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/motionapplied

