AGI, Live to Farm and RIPCO Team up to Spotlight Real Farm Stories on National TV

Grain Bin Build and BinManager Tech Featured in Season 4 of Live to Farm™





NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgGrowthIntl—Ag Growth International Inc. (“AGI”) has partnered with Live to Farm to continue educating consumers about the realities of farming through the televised series. The program, airing on the Discovery Channel, RFD-TV and Acres-TV for the third consecutive year, shares the compelling stories of farm families Kevin and Shawn Kalb of Dubois, Indiana, and partner-brothers Brooks and Nikki Cardinal and Brandon and Chelsey Cardinal of Oaktown, Indiana.

This upcoming season, viewers will see AGI team up with Dreamlux Media and Indiana ag equipment dealer RIPCO Systems to build an AGI grain bin on the Kalb farm – right before fall harvest. AGI, also, plans to install its cutting-edge BinManager® tech inside the Kalb’s new bin and one of Cardinal Farm’s pre-existing bins. The technology shows how farmers can safely monitor, manage, protect, and condition grain to retain best quality – all from a mobile phone.

“AGI is privileged to continue its long-standing relationship with the Kalb and Cardinal families, Live to Farm and Dreamlux Media production crew. And, we are extremely proud to partner with RIPCO, this season, with the bin build-out,” says David Postill, AGI Senior Vice-President of Digital and Global Marketing. “This collaboration continues to underscore our shared commitment to agricultural education and celebrate the resilience of farm families.”

Launched in 2022 by producer and director Jared Palick, Live to Farm highlights the diversity and innovation of modern agriculture. The Kalbs and Cardinals are uniquely positioned to tell this story as both are legacy winners of the National Corn Growers Association’s high yield awards. Beyond grain, the Kalbs raise turkeys for the premium deli meat market; and the Cardinals grow watermelons for southern grocery channels.

“Farming is a tough job, and we take pride in building grain systems that are a tough as the people who farm,” says JD Sorgius, Sales Manager for RIPCO Systems. “The Kalbs and Cardinals take pride in the crops they grow. As with all our farm customers, we are pleased to build a state-of-the-art AGI bin that expands the family’s ability to store and maintain the quality of their crops, so they get the best possible price for it in the marketplace.”

Showcasing collaboration is important to the Live to Farm storyline because – from seed to equipment – U.S. farmers rely on industry partners to succeed.

“Live to Farm follows the lives of everyday farm families and portrays their diversity, hard work and dedication in raising food and fiber in this challenging economic time,” says Palick. “As always, we are thrilled to partner with AGI and one of their ag equipment dealers, RIPCO Systems, to show how equipment, technology and innovation drive every aspect of farm operations including how grain is stored, managed and moved from field to market.”

Tune in this winter to watch the new episodes of Live to Farm. To learn more, visit livetofarm.com and aggrowth.com.

About AGI

Ag Growth International (AGI) is a provider of equipment and systems that enable the worldwide production, processing and movement of grain, seed, fertilizer, feed, and food. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its products and engineering services globally.

About Dreamlux Media

Dreamlux Media is an Emmy-nominated and award-winning production company specializing in digital media, film, and television. Jared Palick serves as the Executive Producer, Director and Cinematographer for the hit farming series Live to Farm on Discovery Channel and RFD-TV and serves as Producer/Creative Director of Dreamlux Media.

About RIPCO Systems

RIPCO Systems is a third-generation family-owned business founded in 1962. RIPCO specializes in custom design grain systems for family farms, commercial elevators, and feed mills. Their dedicated team of experienced sales engineers, millwrights, electricians, and factory-trained service technicians take pride in delivering all projects in a professional and timely manner.

