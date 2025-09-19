Shajani CPA – Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors Recognised With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Small Business Accounting

Shajani CPA – Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Accountants – Small Business category for Southern Alberta. This recognition highlights the firm’s dedication to building lasting client relationships, delivering exceptional accounting and advisory services, and supporting the success of small businesses across the region.

With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer, Shajani CPA has been serving Albertans for decades with a people-first philosophy: success is measured not only in numbers but in relationships. The firm views every client as a partner, offering guidance that goes beyond traditional accounting. By combining advanced training, technical expertise, and financial insight, Shajani helps individuals and businesses navigate today’s complex financial landscape with clarity and confidence.

A Philosophy Rooted in Partnership

At the heart of Shajani CPA is a belief in the value of relationships. The team understands that behind every set of financial statements is a story-ambitions, challenges, and goals that shape decisions and outcomes. By investing in truly understanding their clients, Shajani provides solutions tailored to individual needs, whether it’s small business accounting, tax planning, wealth management, or strategic advisory services.

“Our clients’ success is our success,” says Nizam Shajani, CPA, CA, TEP, LL.M (Tax), LL.B, MBA, BBA, Tax & Assurance Partner at Shajani CPA. “We don’t just prepare financial reports-we partner with businesses and individuals to help them grow, plan for the future, and achieve peace of mind. Winning this award reaffirms our commitment to those partnerships and the trust our clients place in us.”

Comprehensive Services for Family-Owned Enterprises

Shajani CPA specialises in supporting family-owned enterprises, recognising the unique challenges and contributions these businesses bring to Alberta’s economy. From bookkeeping and payroll to corporate tax preparation and strategic succession planning, the firm provides a full suite of services designed to help family businesses operate smoothly, preserve legacy, and grow sustainably.

Family business owners benefit from the firm’s proactive approach, where advisors not only ensure compliance but also uncover opportunities for growth, efficiency, and long-term stability. By offering both day-to-day financial support and tailored guidance for intergenerational planning, Shajani CPA has become a trusted partner for families committed to building and sustaining their enterprises across generations.

Recognition That Reflects Community Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent research, evaluating consumer feedback, brand reputation, and overall excellence in the marketplace. Being recognised as the 2025 winner underscores Shajani CPA’s reputation for professional integrity, technical expertise, and unwavering client care.

“We are honoured to be chosen by our community for this award,” says Shajani. “This recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar in the services we provide, ensuring small business owners and individuals across Alberta feel supported in every step of their financial journey.”

Guiding Clients Toward Ambition

In addition to traditional accounting, Shajani CPA is deeply focused on financial advisory services that help clients plan for the future. By offering tax-efficient strategies, succession planning, and wealth management, the firm ensures that financial decisions today set the stage for tomorrow’s success.

This forward-thinking approach has helped countless businesses grow from start-up to established enterprise, while giving families peace of mind in planning for retirement, investments, and generational wealth transfer. Clients know that when they share their ambitions, Shajani will provide the roadmap to get there.

A Trusted Partner in Alberta

Shajani CPA is proud of its deep roots in Alberta and its ongoing contributions to the local community. The firm’s growth over the years reflects not only professional expertise but also a commitment to fostering prosperity across the province. By focusing on the needs of small business owners, Shajani has become a vital partner in supporting local economies and helping entrepreneurs thrive.

Looking ahead, the firm is committed to staying at the forefront of financial services, embracing new technologies and approaches while maintaining the personal relationships that define its work.

“To us, accounting is more than numbers,” Shajani reflects. “It’s about empowering our clients, guiding them through challenges, and celebrating their achievements. Being honoured with this award is a testament to the partnerships we’ve built, and we look forward to continuing that journey with each client we serve.”

To learn more about Shajani CPA – Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors or to book a consultation, visit www.shajani.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Shajani CPA – Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors

Shajani CPA is a full-service accounting and advisory firm serving Alberta from offices in Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer. With decades of experience, the firm provides small business accounting, tax preparation, wealth management, and strategic advisory services. Rooted in the belief that client relationships are true partnerships, Shajani CPA combines technical expertise with financial acumen to help individuals and businesses achieve long-term success. Learn more at www.shajani.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire