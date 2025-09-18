THE VISIONEERS WITH ZAY HARDING RENEWED FOR FULL SEASON ON CBS

New Season Premieres Weekend Mornings Beginning October 4,

Following a Successful Mid-Season Debut

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) today announced that The Visioneers With Zay Harding – the only current U.S. television series specifically dedicated to showcasing international environmental solutions and the innovators behind them – has been renewed for a full season on CBS as part of the “CBS WKND” educational/informational programming block (check local listings).

The Visioneers with Zay Harding, produced in an exclusive partnership with VoLo Foundation, will air throughout the 2025-2026 TV season weekend mornings beginning October 4.

The 30-minute weekly series, hosted by international explorer and longtime adventure host Zay Harding, takes viewers around the world as it presents the remarkable scientists, engineers, and everyday people who are creating environmental solutions. This season the series will expand its coverage of innovations throughout America, traveling to a dozen U.S. states, as well as international destinations including Portugal, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K. In California, one of Hollywood’s pioneers of sustainability, Ed Begley Jr., showcases his award-winning green home and his pet friendly sustainability initiative. Viewers will also see the world’s first ever floating eco park built right in the middle of the Chicago River. In Jamaica, the non-profit organization The Ocean Cleanup shows how it is ridding our waters of plastic one country at a time.

“The Visioneers with Zay Harding underscores the message and mission of VoLo Foundation, spotlighting stories of American and global pioneers who inspire innovation and action,” said Thais Lopez Vogel, cofounder and trustee of VoLo Foundation.

“With the support of our partners at VoLo Foundation and CBS, The Visioneers with Zay Harding successfully captivated audiences during its inaugural late-season run,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information. “For this full season, we’re sharing international adventures and innovations that shape the series’ distinctive appeal.”

HMPG’s current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a series library of more than 6,000 episodes and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About VoLo Foundation

VoLo Foundation, is a private nonprofit foundation with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health. Learn more at volofoundation.org.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy® Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including “Weekend Adventure,” on ABC stations; “CBS WKND,” on the CBS Network; “The More You Know,” on the NBC Network; “One Magnificent Morning,” on the CW Network; “Mi Telemundo” on the Telemundo Network and “Go Time” on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company’s dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

