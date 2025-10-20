Classover Sponsors AI Founders & Investors Summit During SF Tech Week

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) (“Classover” or the “Company”), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, proudly sponsored the AI Founders & Investors Summit during SF Tech Week by a16z – a premier gathering uniting more than 1,000 founders, investors, and builders at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation.

The summit brought together leading voices in AI, deep tech, and frontier innovation to explore how to build, fund, and scale the next generation of AI startups. As a sponsor, Classover joined TheAgentic and Trellis Coworking & Events in supporting the event organized by the B.E.L.L.E Community – a women-led entrepreneurship organization dedicated to empowering founders through connection, creativity, and collaboration.

“Innovation happens when education meets intelligence,” Classover stated. “We’re proud to stand with the builders shaping how knowledge, creativity, and capital flow in the AI era.”

The event featured speakers and judges from leading organizations across the global AI and venture ecosystem, including Fusion Fund, MiniMax, Perplexity AI, Runware, and Lexica Corp, alongside hundreds of founders and investors shaping the frontier of applied AI.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming over 420,000 hours of live teaching experience into AI-powered learning systems. By combining artificial intelligence and blockchain verification, Classover is building the next generation of education infrastructure – where learning becomes measurable, verifiable, and connected across borders.

