Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live from Playtech is the 2023 American Gambling Awards Gaming Product of the Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Gambling Awards is pleased to announce Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live from Playtech (LSE: PTEC) is the 2023 “Gaming Product of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.





Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live sets a new standard with augmented reality, merging a dynamic physical rotating studio, animated characters and human dealers. This immersive blend redefines gaming by transcending traditional boundaries and delivering a unique experience that bridges the virtual and real worlds to appeal to a more diverse audience.

Playtech is a leading technology company in the gambling industry, delivering business intelligence-driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology to operators worldwide.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Playtech offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive online gaming portfolios, and its innovative Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live offering is very deserving of receiving the Gaming Product of the Year award. Playtech has really put entertainment first and broke ground with this all-new experience.”

Edo Haitin, Playtech Live Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are honored to have won the ‘Product of the Year’ award for ‘Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live Game Show’ at the prestigious American Gambling Awards. This accolade is a testament to our team’s dedication, creativity, and pursuit of delivering the best possible entertainment experience in gaming. This game show is an innovative, first-to-market entertainment-led concept marking its debut as the first of its kind in the U.S. while already achieving international success, and we’re grateful for the recognition from the industry. I want to extend my appreciation to the judges as well as to all my colleagues who have been instrumental in bringing the Adventures Beyond Wonderland experience to life.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com/us/awards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com and Casinos.com. The Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Contacts

Media:

Lucas Smith, Gambling.com Group, [email protected]

Jordan Bieber, 5W Public Relations, [email protected]

Investors:



Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, [email protected]

Richard Land, Norberto Aja, JCIR, [email protected]