Robert V. Lardon Joins the Next Practices Group (NPG) as Chief Strategy Officer

“Our goal is to scale in an effortless manner, so that each move we make adds more value to our clients and improves the efficiency and effectiveness of our client teams,” said Bob Pearson, Founder and Chair of NPG. “Bob’s responsibilities will reflect our growth path, which will include strategy, architecture of firms and offerings and how we provide services to founders that free up their time to spend with our clients.”

NPG now has a team of 280 people in the U.S. and U.K. with expected FY23 revenue of $55MM in its third year.

Bob Lardon is an industry veteran in the entertainment, media and communications, professional services and technology industries. As an advisor to corporations, consultancies and private equity firms, he has addressed a range of transformational issues including Artificial Intelligence, Immersive Experience (virtual reality and augmented reality) and the Future of Mobility. Previously, he served as Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations at HARMAN, a global leader in Connected Vehicles and IoT technologies.

“Bob’s experience includes looking at growth as a client, investor and consultant, as well as assessing the future value of new technologies,” said Mike Gehb, Founder and COO of NPG. “His ability to engage leaders across our group to ensure our vision and strategy are effectively executed and financial goals are met will be a great asset to all firms,” he added.

Earlier, Bob served as Senior Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at global communications agency Porter Novelli; Managing Director of PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Shareholder Value Strategies Practice; and Founder and CEO of Outdoorfever.com, a new media company serving the outdoor recreational market which introduced one of the first mobile applications of GPS-based, hyperlocal, crowdsourced content.

Bob holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Middlebury College and a Master’s in Business Policy from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business.

