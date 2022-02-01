Football and Finance: New Campaign With Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Helps Consumers Score a Financial Touchdown Using the Experian Smart Money™ Digital Checking Account

The company is launching a series of ads embracing fall’s favorite pastime to connect with consumers

Quarterback your credit and finances

How passionate are football fans? The Experian survey revealed that 68 percent of consumers will spend the same or more this year on football expenses than in 2022 and 1 in 5 fans would take on $5,000 in debt if that meant their team would win the Superbowl5.

There’s no stopping diehards from overspending on their team, but they will learn about a new program to better manage their credit and finances via a series of ads that introduces the new Experian Smart Money Digital Checking Account. The digital checking account integrates the one-of-its-kind feature Experian Boost®, which delivers a seamless connection. With Experian Boost, consumers can contribute payments for eligible bills such as utilities, residential rent, and telecom to their Experian credit file to potentially increase their FICO® Score6 instantly. Consumers who see an initial increase from boosting receive an average FICO® Score boost of nearly two touchdowns (13 points).

To join the season’s revelry, Experian is partnering with tight end Kelce for commercials that will be featured during National Football League (NFL) and college football telecasts this fall. The ad will also run across most broadcast networks and streaming services including Hulu, Netflix and Roku®. The first commercial of the series, “Stats,” made its debut during NFL games on October 1st, highlighted by the Chiefs vs. Jets game on NBC Sports Sunday Night Football. To view the commercial: https://youtu.be/RHb63pZ39FY

“When it comes to finances, it’s better to work smarter rather than harder,” said Kelce. “This is a great opportunity for me to spread the word about the resources available like Experian’s new digital checking account to help fans become the champion of their finances.”

“The passion that fans have for Travis and football is a great way to think about your finances – we want consumers to have that same passion for their financial health,” adds Dacy Yee, Chief Marketing Officer, Experian Consumer Services at Experian. “Experian is here to help every consumer take control of their finances and the excitement around football reaches a diversity of people from college students to seasoned professionals. This new digital checking account can help everyone along their financial journey, including building their credit strength.”

Die-hards, fair-weathered fans and everyone in-between are invited to join a football-themed X #CreditChat on October 11 from 12:00pm-1:00pm PST. Participants will have the opportunity to win a Kelce-signed football and deluxe tailgate prize package.

How to start building credit without debt

To open an Experian Smart Money Digital Checking Account7, consumers must enroll in a free or paid Experian membership through the Experian app found on Apple and Google Play or at Experian.com/smartmoney. Existing Experian members can simply login to their Experian account and enroll.

In addition to the integrated connection to Experian Boost, the account benefits include:

A $50 direct deposit 8 bonus

bonus Early paycheck up to two days early 9 for those who enroll in direct deposit

for those who enroll in direct deposit Bill pay and transfer

Access to a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs 10

No monthly fees, no minimum balance 11

Personal finance management with tools and education

An Experian membership also delivers access to an Experian credit report and FICO® Score12, auto insurance comparison shopping service, credit card marketplace, dark web monitoring, credit monitoring and more.

Avoid penalties and don’t let your credit score get sacked

For credit education, visit the Ask Experian education blog at www.experian.com/education. A few strategies for fans’ credit playbook include:

You can’t punt away your bills. Make sure to pay on time.

Take a credit timeout at least monthly to review your credit report, credit score and finances.

Don’t fumble with your money and overspend. Set a budget so you can live and spend within your means.

A high credit card balance can sideline your finances. Try to keep your credit utilization lower to maintain a good credit score.

Tackle your debt. Develop a plan to pay your credit cards and loans off completely as soon as possible.

For more football & finance survey findings, click here.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 32 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

