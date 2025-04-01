Advanced Systems Group Enters AWS Marketplace with its Virtual Production Solutions, Simplifying Access to Cloud-Based Workflows

Emeryville, Calif., April 1, 2025 – As part of continuing efforts to simplify access to their cloud-based workflows including virtual production, Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a systems integrator and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has placed two of its virtual production solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. ASG’s Virtual Truck™ and Virtual Production Control Room (VPCR™) are now available on the popular digital catalog. AWS Marketplace is an online hub where businesses can find a range of cloud-based solutions to streamline their operations.

The best cloud-based video production workflows incorporate tools from multiple software vendors, each with different commercial models. Varying license structures complicate management and tracking renewals. ASG’s new tools constantly evolve for each application. Each tool needs to be evaluated before incorporation into an improved workflow. With Virtual Truck™ and VPCR™ on AWS Marketplace, ASG manages all the technical and commercial aspects of the various products within these workflows, delivering an easy way to move production to the cloud. In addition, by having these services available through AWS Marketplace, customers with AWS commits receive credit for the use of Virtual Truck and VPCR.

“The commercial models for cloud solutions need to be as flexible as the technology,” explained Claudia Souza, Chief Cloud Officer, ASG. “We often hear that one of the remaining hurdles to wider implementation of cloud-based solutions is the complexity of multiple commercial structures. We want to empower creatives to leverage new technology. This is one way we’re making it simpler for organizations to leverage new cloud-based solutions for live video production.

“We manage the design, deployment, and maintenance of the entire cloud-based workflow,” added Souza. “We take all the complexity away by becoming the single source provider of complete workflow solutions. Listing on AWS Marketplace is part of a larger initiative by ASG to make virtual production an easier process to navigate.”

ASG’s VPCR™ and Virtual Truck™ are currently listed in the Professional Services category within the Media and Entertainment industry section.