Genius Sports’ FANHub Platform Powers Award-Winning Indy 500 Marketing Partnership with EchoPoint Media

Partnership renewed after exceeding ticket sales goals

New campaigns to use advanced segmentation strategies and dynamic creative

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) and EchoPoint Media today announced the renewal of their media partnership to promote the 2025 Indianapolis 500, one of the most iconic events in motorsports. The collaboration will build upon the innovative, data-powered marketing strategies that drove unprecedented sales for the race in 2024.





The renewed partnership comes after Genius Sports’ campaign for the 2024 Indy 500 was recognized in the Sports category at The Drum Awards, honoring the best work in the marketing and advertising industry. The campaign leveraged Genius Sports’ proprietary data and audience targeting capabilities to deliver ticket sales at a rate 45% more efficient than previous benchmarks.

“After the exceptional results and industry recognition our partnership garnered last year, renewing with Genius Sports was an easy decision,” said Hannah Lane, Senior Media Supervisor at EchoPoint Media. “Their unique ability to translate complex sports data into tangible marketing results gives us confidence that we’ll continue to connect with passionate racing fans and drive ticket sales for this year’s Indianapolis 500.”

The 2024 campaign stood out for its innovative use of Genius Sports’ motorsports data and real-time countdown clocks in ad creative, creating urgency that accelerated purchase decisions. The renewed partnership will expand on last year’s approach, incorporating first-party data, targeted audience insights, and contextual placements to reach motorsports enthusiasts across NASCAR, Formula 1, and other racing disciplines.

“We’re honored to continue our work with EchoPoint and such an important sporting event as the Indy 500,” said Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer at Genius Sports.

“Our data-driven approach consistently delivers measurable results. For 2025, we’re enhancing our strategy with even more sophisticated audience segmentation and dynamic creative capabilities to build on last year’s success.”

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer



+1 (202) 766-4430



chris.dougan@geniussports.com