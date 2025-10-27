Gallant International Launches Vottera: An Ethical, Traceable, and Impactful Regenerative Organic Certified Apparel Brand

Temecula, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 28, 2025) – Vottera, an ethical, traceable, and impactful Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) apparel brand, has officially launched apparel brand from the team behind Terra Thread and Gallant International, Inc.

Vottera expands the group’s mission to create responsible products with transparent supply chain. The debut collection features everyday essentials, including unisex hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, polos, and beanies made from Regenerative Organic Certified® cotton.

ROC™ Cotton Initiatives

Gallant achieved ROC™ certification in 2022 and today supports more than 1,250 smallholder farmers across Odisha and Karnataka, India. This foundation enabled Vottera to launch as a fully certified ROC™ brand from day one, marking a rare milestone in sustainable apparel industry.

Vottera’s 2024 cotton harvest comes from 432 Indigenous farmers whose regenerative practices improve soil health, restore biodiversity, and strengthen rural livelihoods. “We saw an opportunity to create something truly transformative,” said Vik Giri, Founder and CEO of Gallant International. “Vottera isn’t just about making clothing, it’s about building a regenerative system that empowers farmers and helps heal the world.”

A Movement Toward Regenerative Fashion

By using only ROC™ cotton, Vottera ensures every garment is traceable to the last mile, every step of the way from seed to stitch. The brand invites conscious consumers and corporate partners to “Vote for the Earth” with each purchase, supporting farming communities and contributing to soil regeneration and carbon sequestration.

“Various research shows that regenerative organic agriculture delivers measurable benefits: improving soil health, increasing biodiversity, enhancing water retention, and capturing carbon,” said Vizan Giri, Co-Founder of Vottera. “With Vottera, we’re extending that positive impact from farm to wardrobe.”

Building on Terra Thread’s Legacy

Vottera builds on the success of Terra Thread, known for its organic cotton bags available through major retailers, and other sustainable retailers. “Terra Thread began as our way of reducing reliance on polyester,” said Vizan Giri. “With Vottera, we’re continuing that journey by creating apparel that’s natural, regenerative, and beneficial for both people and the planet.”

About Vottera

Vottera (short for “Vote for the Earth”) is an ethical, traceable, and impactful apparel brand dedicated to creating high-quality everyday clothing made from Regenerative Organic Certified® cotton. Founded by Vik and Vizan Giri, the brand partners with Indigenous farmers in India to promote regenerative agriculture that benefits both communities and the environment. Vottera is a sister brand to Terra Thread.

About Regenerative Organic Certified®

Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) is a revolutionary new certification for food, fiber, and personal care ingredients that sets the highest standard for organic agriculture in the world, with stringent requirements for soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness.

