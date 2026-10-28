NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Expert Consumers has named CapCut for producing creative visual assets with AI in its 2026 coverage of AI image creation tools. The coverage addresses image production as a process that includes generating concepts, editing existing graphics, adapting compositions, and preparing visual elements for reuse.

Best AI Image Creation Tools

Seedream – an AI image creation tool that produces visuals for mood boards, product concepts, and campaigns

The announcement places practical design tasks alongside text-to-image creation. A finished asset may need additional background space, a different format, or lettering separated from an existing graphic. CapCut’s published image tools address these stages of production for creators, designers, and content teams.

What Is CapCut’s AI Image Creation Toolkit?

CapCut is a creative editing platform with tools for image and video production. Its image services support generating visuals from text or reference images, producing design layouts, and editing photos for digital publishing.

Its published toolkit includes GPT Image 2, AI Image Extender, Photo to 3D, and background removal for text images. These services cover different tasks within image production, from developing an initial concept to preparing individual elements for a finished design.

How Does Seedream Support Creative Image Production?

CapCut’s Seedream tool turns creative briefs into image drafts for mood boards, product concepts, and campaign planning. Prompts can specify subjects, materials, camera angles, color palettes, and formats, giving teams concrete visuals to review before detailed production begins.

For image-making projects, Seedream can be used to compare studio scenes, lifestyle settings, editorial compositions, and social graphics. These drafts support decisions about visual direction before photography or final design work, connecting AI image creation with practical planning and asset development.

How Can AI Assist With Creative Image Editing?

CapCut describes GPT Image 2 as a tool for image creation and editing. Uses include testing visual directions, refining compositions, and producing variations for social posts, article covers, product mockups, and advertising graphics.

The creative process can therefore include revision as well as generation. A team developing a packaging concept, for example, can compare visual treatments before preparing a final design. Written instructions describing the subject, composition, and style can help maintain consistency across those drafts.

Why Does Canvas Expansion Matter for Image Design?

An existing photograph may suit a project while lacking sufficient space for its intended layout. CapCut’s AI Image Extender generates additional content around the original frame, allowing users to explore square, portrait, or landscape compositions.

The tool is described as continuing background textures, lines, shadows, and environmental detail. This can provide room for headlines beside a portrait or surrounding space for a product photograph. Rather than cropping away part of the subject, canvas expansion adapts the image to the required dimensions.

How Can Existing Text Graphics Be Reused?

CapCut’s text-image background removal tool separates visible lettering from screenshots, scanned headings, quote cards, and logo crops. The resulting graphic can be exported as a transparent PNG for placement in another layout.

This is useful when lettering exists within a flattened image rather than an editable text layer. A title extracted from a graphic can be tested against different backgrounds or used in a presentation. The process retains the visible letter design while removing the surrounding surface.

What Does Photo to 3D Add to Visual Production?

CapCut describes Photo to 3D as converting a single image into a dimensional result for examining an object’s form. Examples include furniture references, collectible concepts, and photographs of crafted objects.

For creative teams, this provides another way to develop visual material from existing references. An early dimensional draft can help assess proportions and volume before further design work. The tool’s stated purpose includes concept review and reconstruction, making it useful during preliminary production.

How Can These Tools Support a Practical Workflow?

The tools can serve three distinct stages of an image project:

Concept Development: Create visual drafts and compare styles or compositions.

Create visual drafts and compare styles or compositions. Asset Preparation: Expand framing or extract lettering for a new layout.

Expand framing or extract lettering for a new layout. Design Review: Examine image variations or dimensional concepts before final production.

Expert Consumers’ 2026 coverage presents CapCut through these practical image-making tasks. The resulting discussion treats AI creation as a sequence of creative decisions, from the first visual idea to assets prepared for publication across different formats.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About CapCut

CapCut is an AI-powered photo and video editing platform designed to make high-quality video creation accessible across devices. The platform supports creators, businesses, and everyday users with tools for video editing, AI video generation, captions, templates, audio, and visual editing. CapCut is available across mobile, web, desktop, and iPad experiences, helping users create, edit, and prepare video content for social media, marketing, education, and personal projects.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org