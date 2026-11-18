Capping a record year as the global market share leader, RayNeo leads holiday savings with the ultimate wearable gaming monitors, the best AR glasses with 3DoF under $250, and democratized AI eyewear.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RayNeo, the global market leader in consumer augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and wearable displays, today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional lineup for North America. Following independent industry reports confirming RayNeo’s #1 ranking in global AR smart glasses shipments throughout the first half of 2026, the company is capping off a standout year by delivering steep holiday discounts across its XR glasses and smart glasses portfolios.

The holiday showcase is headlined by industry-leading pricing for spatial gaming displays—spotlighting the RayNeo GT as the market’s premier AR smart glasses with native 3DoF under $250, alongside the flagship RayNeo GT Max gaming monitor and the retail debut of the RayNeo GT Max Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4 Limited Edition on November 19, 2026. Concurrently, RayNeo is consolidating its ambient computing vision with major navigation software updates, holiday perks, and the upcoming December public release of the RayNeo iO SDK for RayNeo iO Smart Glasses, democratizing multi-model artificial intelligence and accessible app creation for daily lifestyle wear.

Global Market Leadership Backs 2026 Growth

RayNeo enters the 2026 holiday shopping season backed by verified top-tier performance across independent industry tracking firms:

#1 Worldwide in AR Smart Glasses: RayNeo secured the No. 1 global shipment share in AR smart glasses across the first half of 2026, capturing 24.8% global market share per IDC and 23.9% per Counterpoint Research.

RayNeo secured the No. 1 global shipment share in AR smart glasses across the first half of 2026, capturing 24.8% global market share per IDC and 23.9% per Counterpoint Research. Sustained Quarterly Momentum: RayNeo extended its global lead through Q2 2026, commanding a 25.0% global shipment share according to IDC and 24.0% per Counterpoint Research.

RayNeo extended its global lead through Q2 2026, commanding a 25.0% global shipment share according to IDC and 24.0% per Counterpoint Research. Regional Dominance: RayNeo captured 30.9% of China AR smart glasses shipments in H1 2026 (IDC) and maintained leadership across online retail channels with a 28.5% online AR smart glasses market share (RUNTO).

“Our momentum throughout 2026 reflects the direct efforts of our global teams to expand market share by designing technology around actual everyday needs,” said Jimmy Jin, Head of Overseas Marketing at RayNeo. “True innovation shouldn’t be gated behind exorbitant price tags or reserved for tech elitists. Whether that means delivering the absolute best wearable gaming display on the market, engineering the best and only AR smart glasses with native 3DoF under $250, or bringing multi-model AI into stylish daily eyewear, this Black Friday makes AI+AR smart glasses accessible to all.”

Black Friday 2026: Wearable Gaming Displays Take Center Stage

RayNeo’s official holiday sale runs from November 19 through November 30, 2026, across Amazon and RayNeo’s official website (rayneo.com), following Black Friday Early Access on the RayNeo official store from November 10 through November 18. The promotion runs in two phases: the RayNeo Black Friday Sale from November 19 to November 26, and Black Friday Weekend & Cyber Monday from November 27 to November 30.

For Black Friday 2026, RayNeo is prioritizing competitive mobile gaming and cinematic immersion, positioning the RayNeo GT and RayNeo GT Max at unmatched price-to-performance points:

RayNeo GT — The Best AR Smart Glasses with 3DoF Under $250 (Promo: $249 / MSRP $329): Breaking price barriers for spatial hardware, the RayNeo GT establishes itself as the indisputable best and only AR smart glasses featuring native 3DoF spatial computing under $250. Equipped with integrated spatial tracking silicon, it allows gamers and mobile power users to fix a virtual display in physical space or stabilize screens on moving transit without relying on heavy host-device computing or external processing pucks.

Breaking price barriers for spatial hardware, the RayNeo GT establishes itself as the indisputable best and only AR smart glasses featuring native 3DoF spatial computing under $250. Equipped with integrated spatial tracking silicon, it allows gamers and mobile power users to fix a virtual display in physical space or stabilize screens on moving transit without relying on heavy host-device computing or external processing pucks. RayNeo GT Max — The Ultimate Wearable Gaming Monitor (Promo: $335 / MSRP $429): Engineered from the ground up for high-performance console, PC, and handheld gaming, the GT Max delivers an unrivaled visual experience. Featuring an industry-leading 59° Field of View (FOV) driven by the Peacock Optical Engine 3.0 Max, it projects an expansive virtual screen expanding up to 307 inches. Backed by hardware-native 3DoF spatial tracking, tournament-grade 120Hz Micro-OLED panels, and quad-speakers co-tuned by Bang & Olufsen, the GT Max provides competitive players with the lowest latency, widest peripheral sightlines, and sharpest positional audio cues in wearable tech.

Black Friday 2026 Promotional Pricing

Product Category / Holiday

Highlights US MSRP Promo Price BF Savings RayNeo GT Best AR Smart Glasses with

Native 3DoF Under $250 $329.00 $249.00 $80.00 (24% off) RayNeo GT Max The Ultimate Wearable

Gaming Monitor (59° FOV,

Up to 307″, 120Hz) $429.00 $335.00 $94.00 (22% off) RayNeo GT

Max Call of

Duty®: Modern

Warfare® 4

Limited Edition Collector-Grade Wearable

Gaming Monitor $449.00 $449.00 Launch price RayNeo iO

Smart Glasses Everyday AI Smart Glasses

(Includes 6-Mo AI Pro VIP) $499.00 $389.00 $110.00 (22% off) RayNeo iO

Bundle Includes Dedicated Eyewear

Portable Charging Case $549.00 $428.00 $121.00 (22% off) RayNeo Air 4

Pro Premium Micro-OLED XR

Glasses, 120Hz Refresh Rate $299.00 $233.00 $66.00 (22% off) Air 4 Pro

Limited

Editions Justice (Batman) / Chaos

(Joker) Co-Branded XR

Glasses $319.00 $249.00 $70.00 (22% off) RayNeo Air 3s Lightweight Big-Screen

Entertainment XR Glasses $269.00 $210.00 $59.00 (22% off) Pocket TV Pro Portable Google TV Hub for

Wearable Displays $199.00 $155.00 $44.00 (22% off) RayNeo

JoyDock Direct Switch Play & Charge

Console Adapter $89.00 $69.00 $20.00 (22% off)

Bundles and Stacked Savings

Gaming bundles carry the deepest percentage discounts of the event:

RayNeo GT + Pocket TV Pro: $369.00 (MSRP $528.00), saving $159.00 — 30% off

RayNeo GT + JoyDock: $299.00 (MSRP $418.00), saving $119.00 — 28% off

RayNeo GT Max + Pocket TV Pro: $469.00 (MSRP $628.00), saving $159.00 — 25% off

RayNeo GT Max + JoyDock: $410.00 (MSRP $518.00), saving $108.00 — 21% off

RayNeo Air 4 Pro + Pocket TV + Sound Tube: $332.00 (MSRP $443.00), saving $111.00 — 25% off

RayNeo Air 4 Pro + USB-C + Sound Tube: $263.00 (MSRP $349.00), saving $86.00 — 25% off

Accessories are discounted throughout the window, including Pocket TV at $101 (MSRP $129), HDMI 2.0 adapter at $50 (MSRP $64), USB-C adapter at $27 (MSRP $35), Sound Tube for GT and GT Max at $12 (MSRP $19), Lens Shade at $15 (MSRP $19), RayNeo iO Eyewear Charging Case at $54 (MSRP $69), and RayNeo iO Eyewear Charging Clip at $20 (MSRP $25).

Debuting November 19: RayNeo GT Max Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4 Limited Edition

Arriving November 19, 2026, across both RayNeo.com and Amazon US at $449.00 USD, the RayNeo GT Max Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4 Limited Edition is a collector-grade wearable gaming monitor engineered for competitive multiplayer and AAA campaigns across desktop rigs, consoles, and handhelds.

Engineered specifically to elevate competitive play, key highlights include:

Category-Leading 59° Field of View (FOV): Powered by the Peacock Optical Engine 3.0 Max, generating an expansive virtual canvas scaling up to 307 inches for superior peripheral awareness and tactical sightlines.

Powered by the Peacock Optical Engine 3.0 Max, generating an expansive virtual canvas scaling up to 307 inches for superior peripheral awareness and tactical sightlines. Dual-Chip Hardware-Native 3DoF: Dedicated Zone 360 spatial silicon delivers hardware-accelerated motion tracking with zero computing overhead on host consoles or PCs, featuring Pinned Mode, Steady Mode, and Follow Mode.

Dedicated Zone 360 spatial silicon delivers hardware-accelerated motion tracking with zero computing overhead on host consoles or PCs, featuring Pinned Mode, Steady Mode, and Follow Mode. 120Hz Tournament-Grade Micro-OLED: Delivers high-framerate visuals with 1,200 nits perceived brightness, 38 PPD resolution, 98% DCI-P3 cinematic gamut coverage, and TÜV Rheinland triple eye-comfort certification.

Delivers high-framerate visuals with 1,200 nits perceived brightness, 38 PPD resolution, 98% DCI-P3 cinematic gamut coverage, and TÜV Rheinland triple eye-comfort certification. Quad-Speakers Co-Tuned by Bang & Olufsen: Racetrack acoustic architecture specifically equalized for positional audio cues, footsteps, and directional action.

Racetrack acoustic architecture specifically equalized for positional audio cues, footsteps, and directional action. Custom Call of Duty® In-Lens Interface: A bespoke black-and-gold On-Screen Display built exclusively for the Limited Edition replaces the standard GT Max menu, putting brightness, 3D display, dynamic quality, colour enhancement and Scene Mode controls directly in the lens. Players switch between Standard, Movie, Eye Care and Read profiles mid-match without leaving the game or reaching for a phone, while the tactical HUD readout keeps display status in peripheral view at all times.

A bespoke black-and-gold On-Screen Display built exclusively for the Limited Edition replaces the standard GT Max menu, putting brightness, 3D display, dynamic quality, colour enhancement and Scene Mode controls directly in the lens. Players switch between Standard, Movie, Eye Care and Read profiles mid-match without leaving the game or reaching for a phone, while the tactical HUD readout keeps display status in peripheral view at all times. Collector Tactical Styling: Features a sandblasted digital camo finish, reinforced braided video cabling, and a co-branded microfiber cleaning cloth.

Available across both RayNeo.com and Amazon US from launch day, the GT Max Limited Edition anchors RayNeo’s holiday gaming showcase.

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses: Everyday Lifestyle Design Meets Free Wearable AI

Consolidating RayNeo’s everyday ambient computing vision into a single lightweight form factor, RayNeo iO Smart Glasses reject bulky tech aesthetics in favor of stylish, everyday designer frames with an invisible micro-optical heads-up display.

Dual Built-in AI Engines: RayNeo iO comes standard with RayNeo V1 and Google Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite built-in, ensuring lightning-fast voice response, instant contextual reasoning, and ambient visual assistance on the fly.

RayNeo iO comes standard with RayNeo V1 and Google Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite built-in, ensuring lightning-fast voice response, instant contextual reasoning, and ambient visual assistance on the fly. Free 6-Month AI Pro VIP Holiday Access: Rather than locking advanced artificial intelligence behind recurring subscriptions, customers purchasing RayNeo iO Smart Glasses on Amazon US or RayNeo.com between November 19 and November 30 at the $389.00 promotional price (22% off MSRP) receive a complimentary 6-month AI Pro VIP membership. This gives wearers direct, hands-free access to top-tier frontier models—including ChatGPT 5.5, Gemini 3.1 Pro, DeepSeek V4 Pro, Qwen 3.7 Max, and Kimi K2.7—for advanced productivity, deep reasoning, live translation, and lifestyle assistance.

Rather than locking advanced artificial intelligence behind recurring subscriptions, customers purchasing RayNeo iO Smart Glasses on Amazon US or RayNeo.com between November 19 and November 30 at the $389.00 promotional price (22% off MSRP) receive a complimentary 6-month AI Pro VIP membership. This gives wearers direct, hands-free access to top-tier frontier models—including ChatGPT 5.5, Gemini 3.1 Pro, DeepSeek V4 Pro, Qwen 3.7 Max, and Kimi K2.7—for advanced productivity, deep reasoning, live translation, and lifestyle assistance. Complimentary Prescription Lenses, November 27–30: Prescription-ready configurations of RayNeo iO include base custom lenses at no charge during Black Friday Weekend and Cyber Monday, a $159 value in the United States, bringing the prescription-equipped RayNeo iO to $389.00 (MSRP $658.00) and the prescription-equipped Charging Case Bundle to $428.00 (MSRP $708.00). Upgraded custom lenses are free for the first 100 orders worldwide.

Prescription-ready configurations of RayNeo iO include base custom lenses at no charge during Black Friday Weekend and Cyber Monday, a $159 value in the United States, bringing the prescription-equipped RayNeo iO to $389.00 (MSRP $658.00) and the prescription-equipped Charging Case Bundle to $428.00 (MSRP $708.00). Upgraded custom lenses are free for the first 100 orders worldwide. Heads-Up Turn-by-Turn Navigation: Wearers can now view non-intrusive directional arrows, street names, and real-time transit alerts directly within their natural line of sight, allowing for effortless city walking and navigation without taking out a phone.

Wearers can now view non-intrusive directional arrows, street names, and real-time transit alerts directly within their natural line of sight, allowing for effortless city walking and navigation without taking out a phone. Open RayNeo iO SDK & App Ecosystem (Launching December 2026): Beginning this December, RayNeo will open the RayNeo iO SDK to the public—unlocking a wave of new third-party applications and expanded capabilities. Built with accessible development tools, the SDK empowers anyone to easily create, upload, and share custom applications for RayNeo iO, even without prior programming or software development experience, while giving wearers the freedom to explore and test community-built apps alongside official releases.

Beginning this December, RayNeo will open the RayNeo iO SDK to the public—unlocking a wave of new third-party applications and expanded capabilities. Built with accessible development tools, the SDK empowers anyone to easily create, upload, and share custom applications for RayNeo iO, even without prior programming or software development experience, while giving wearers the freedom to explore and test community-built apps alongside official releases. Continuous Lifestyle OTA Updates: RayNeo continues to expand native software capabilities, rolling out regular over-the-air updates for ambient daily assistance, live visual prompts, personal productivity tools, and more.

Availability

RayNeo’s Black Friday promotional discounts officially launch across RayNeo.com and Amazon US on November 19, 2026, with early access active on the RayNeo official website from November 10. RayNeo Air 4 Pro, the Air 4 Pro Limited Editions, and RayNeo Air 3s hold their promotional pricing through December 7, 2026.

For complete product specifications and media assets, please visit www.rayneo.com.

Legal Notice

© 2026 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. In-game purchases. Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4 is rated M (Mature) by the ESRB.

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