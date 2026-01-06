DPA Showcases Enhanced 4099 CORE+ Instrument Mic and Clip System at the 2026 NAMM Show

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 6, 2026 ― DPA Microphones will present its 4099 CORE+ Instrument Microphone and redesigned instrument clip solutions to 2026 NAMM Show audiences at Booth 16102. As the next generation of the brand’s renowned instrument microphone, the 4099 CORE+ sets a new benchmark for clarity, control and versatility. It features the industry’s most advanced distortion-reduction technology, which delivers a wider dynamic range, enhanced sonic transparency and improved authenticity for microphones that don’t just meet expectations—they redefine them.

With a design based on years of refinement and user insight, the 4099 CORE+ introduces groundbreaking advancements that push performance to unprecedented levels. Featuring 10 dB of added dynamic range and a higher clipping point than the previous generation, the 4099 CORE+ captures the full nuance of every instrument with precision and authenticity. Incorporating CORE+ by DPA technology, a groundbreaking, patent-pending innovation, the mic virtually eliminates the non-linearities that can occur in the microphone membrane and circuitry, resulting in remarkably transparent and distortion-free sound.

“The original DPA 4099 has long been the go-to for professional musicians and sound engineers around the world,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “The 4099 CORE+ carries forward that legacy while elevating the microphone with next-level performance, maintaining the iconic tonal characteristics that users love, but introducing new technology that pushes the boundaries of studio and live sound. We first introduced CORE+ by DPA technology at last year’s NAMM, and we look forward to showcasing the 4099 CORE+ to audiences at the forthcoming show.”

Alongside the 4099 CORE+, the company also engineered an entirely reimagined mounting system aimed at improving usability and stability across an even broader range of instruments. Central to this upgrade is the innovative new Gooseneck Mount (G-MOUNT), which features a two-step locking mechanism for precise one-hand positioning. It also offers superior vibration isolation and is backwards compatible with many existing DPA clips, ensuring a smooth upgrade for current users.

Several familiar clips, such as those for cello, piano and microphone stands, have also been refined to enhance usability, adaptability and acoustic performance. A new addition to the lineup, the XLR-MOUNT, expands functionality by enabling users to mount 19mm pencil mics or XLR adapters with ease.

Like all CORE+ by DPA microphones, the enhanced 4099 also features DPA’s new MicroLock® connector—a rugged, dependable solution that ensures superior connection reliability in demanding environments. Combined with a refined shock mount and upgraded wind protection, the microphone system is now more robust, flexible and performance-ready than before.