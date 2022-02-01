IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTICE – PRODUCT RECALL

Under s.99 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

RECALL OF ORB Funkee™ Animalz Dog Jumbo and ORB Funkee™ Animalz Dog Jumbo with Ball lot number 2152491A.

ORB™ Toys has sold or offered for sale a product described as ORB Funkee™ Animalz Dog Jumbo and ORB Funkee™ Animalz Dog Jumbo with Ball with lot number 2152491A from October 2024 to present. The products are made of a soft, stretchable material and are filled with sand. Item model 17409 is a large two-colour ORB Funkee™ Animalz Dog with or without ball, including blue/purple and orange/pink options. The lot code can be found on the bottom of the Dog’s foot.

The toy filling may contain fibrous asbestos in concentrations above trace amounts. Asbestos can cause adverse health issues if inhaled. The toys were offered for sale at Queen Books, Ardene, Beaver Hill Shell, Baby B. Home, Great Things in Store, Colossal Toys Inc., Zippity Zoom Toys, Schmidt’s Bulk Pantry and More, The Town Store, MCC Low’s Distribution Center, The Iron Barn, Mariposa Market, Myrtle Shop, Bananas, Galerie du Jouet JFA, Nunu Educational Products and Golteez Novelties.

If you have one of the affected toys, follow the below instructions.

Step 1: Immediately cease using, distributing, or selling the toy. Do not cut, puncture, squeeze or attempt access the filling of the toy.

Step 2: Take two clear photos. One photo of the front of the toy and a second photo close-up of the stamped lot code. Place the toy into a heavy-duty plastic bag, place that inside a second heavy-duty plastic bag, and double-tape it securely. Store the double-bagged package in a safe area out of reach of children. Send us the photos using the form on our website (recall form) or by sending us an email at recall@orbtoys.com. Please be sure to include your name, phone number and mailing address. We will be in touch with you shortly with further instructions to return the bagged toy and initiate your refund.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has reasonable grounds to believe that this consumer product contains asbestos and that the product was illegally imported, sold or used contrary to section 4(c) of the Prohibition of Asbestos and Products Containing Asbestos Regulations (SOR/2018-196).

Therefore, pursuant to a Direction of the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change under section 99 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, The ORB Factory Limited will accept the return of ORB Funkee™ Animalz Dog Jumbo and ORB Funkee™ Animalz Dog Jumbo with Ball with lot number 2152491A and will refund the purchase price and related shipment costs. All inquiries are to be made to: Michael Bianco, President The ORB Factory Limited 225 Herring Cove Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, B3P 1L3 E: recall@orbtoys.com Telephone: 800-741-0089

SOURCE: The Orb Factory Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire