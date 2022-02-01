Summit Health Opens Multispecialty Hub in Garden City, NY

Multispecialty Hub Features Orthopedics and Imaging Services

GARDEN CITY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Health, a leading provider of primary and specialty care, today announced the grand opening of a new 30,000 square-foot multispecialty health care hub in Garden City, NY. This is Summit Health’s first major imaging hub in Long Island, and an entire floor has been dedicated to orthopedics. The new primary and specialty facility, located at 901 Franklin Ave., offers ample free parking in the back of the building (just off 9th St.) and convenient access to Long Island Railroad and bus services.

“We’re thrilled to open this new multispecialty hub in Long Island which provides patients with a network of high-quality, comprehensive services that connects all their potential care needs including primary, specialty, and urgent care,” said Christine Masterson, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief of Women and Children’s Services and Dermatology at Summit Health. “This new location brings tremendous value to patients living in the Garden City area allowing them to easily and conveniently navigate a variety of treatments and services in multiple specialties, including an onsite imaging suite, in a setting even closer to home.”

With 13 primary care and specialty physicians, Summit Health’s Garden City site brings many comprehensive services together at one location. The hub offers the first imaging department of its kind in Long Island featuring CT, Ultrasound, X-ray, Fluoroscopy, and Ambient MRI, which improves outcomes by using virtual reality to create a calming experience that reduces the stress and anxiety many patients feel when undergoing a radiology exam. The state-of-the-art technology will lead to shorter exam times and better imaging quality. Imaging procedures are available seven days a week and are all performed by state-licensed technologists and interpreted by fellowship-trained, board-certified radiologists with subspecialty training.

In addition to its comprehensive imaging capabilities, the Garden City site features eight specialties, including cardiology, dermatology, ear, nose and throat, facial plastic surgery, internal medicine, laboratory, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain management, and podiatry. From everyday illnesses to complex multispecialty needs, patients can access the care they need and receive follow-up services in the same convenient location.

The Garden City site is also connected to all CityMDs in the area through Summit Health’s connected care model, which simplifies the transition from urgent care to primary and specialty care. An integrated patient portal allows providers at CityMD and Summit Health to communicate easily with each other and conveniently access patient health information.

Most insurance is accepted. For more information on the services and providers located at the Summit Health Garden City hub, visit https://www.summithealth.com/locations/garden-city-hub-901-franklin-ave.

About Summit Health

Summit Health helps patients with all of their primary care and specialty care needs. Whether it’s getting annual checkups, raising a family, or prioritizing healthy aging, Summit Health works as a team to deliver care that helps patients make the right choices and stay a step ahead of any issues. Exceptional doctors are committed to providing the best care and supporting patients over a lifetime. And if patients ever need urgent care, they can visit CityMD, whose providers are part of our connected care team. As part of VillageMD, Summit Health, CityMD, Village Medical, and Village Medical at Home serve millions of patients throughout their lives, wherever and whenever they need care. Its dedicated workforce of more than 20,000 operates from more than 700 practice locations in 26 markets. To learn more, visit summithealth.com or villagemd.com.

Contacts

PR CONTACT:

[email protected]