A Promising New Chapter in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Elektros Inc. is entering a pivotal moment where innovation, demand, and infrastructure development are aligning – creating a meaningful opportunity in the electric vehicle charging landscape.

In capital markets, the most compelling opportunities often emerge before they are widely recognized. As electric vehicle adoption accelerates globally, the need for faster, scalable charging solutions is becoming increasingly important.

“This is not just faster charging – it represents a shift in how time and efficiency are valued in the electric vehicle ecosystem,” said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. “Reducing charging times from nearly an hour to minutes has the potential to influence behavior, infrastructure design, and overall market dynamics.”

At the center of this development is Elektros’ patented multiplug charging system (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1), designed to enable parallel energy delivery and potentially reduce charging times to approximately 5 to 7 minutes under certain conditions.

While performance outcomes may vary depending on deployment environments, internal evaluations suggest the technology could represent a meaningful advancement over conventional charging methods.

The company is currently engaged in discussions with multiple U.S.-based automotive manufacturers regarding potential strategic opportunities, including licensing arrangements and broader commercial applications.

While no agreements have been finalized, these discussions may reflect growing industry interest in next-generation charging infrastructure.

As the transition to electric mobility continues to accelerate, infrastructure innovation is expected to play a central role in shaping the future of transportation and energy systems.

Contact Information:

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire