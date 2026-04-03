Retro Revival: The Epomaker Glyph Mechanical Keyboard

Inspired by the timeless charm of vintage typewriters, the Epomaker Glyph captures the solid, grounded feel of a bygone mechanical era.

While trends may come and go, true retro style embodies a kind of elegance that transcends time. Drawing from mid-20th-century industrial design, this keyboard fuses classic mechanical aesthetics with modern user expectations, bringing nostalgic character to today’s desktops while redefining the ritual of every keystroke.

A Tribute to the Classics

The Glyph’s design pays homage to traditional typewriters, embracing their substantial build and deliberate tactility. Its silhouette echoes iconic typewriter forms, complemented by carefully curated retro colorways that instantly evoke the rhythmic cadence of a mechanical age. Rather than serving as a mere reproduction, Glyph represents a dialogue between past and present, reinterpreting vintage design through contemporary craftsmanship.

Innovation Meets Functionality

Beyond its nostalgic exterior, The Glyph integrates a range of inventive features tailored for modern workflows. A recessed slot along the top edge securely holds a phone or small tablet, seamlessly blending classic style with practical utility. Positioned at the upper left corner, dual display screens provide real-time information including date, time, battery status, and connection mode. An integrated rotary knob allows users to switch systems, adjust volume, and control screen brightness with a simple press or turn. Custom animations can even be uploaded for personalized visual flair.

Most striking is the mechanical side lever, a bold nod to traditional carriage returns. Reimagined for today’s needs, pushing the lever upward activates the Enter key, while pulling it downward triggers Backspace, transforming everyday inputs into a tactile, ceremonial experience.

Precision Feel And Distinctive Sound

This keyboard adopts a top-mount structure, with the plate secured directly to the board. This configuration minimizes flex during typing, delivering crisp, consistent bottom-out feedback with every press. The resulting acoustics are focused and bright, as vibrations transfer cleanly into the robust housing to produce a uniquely resonant sound profile. Durable PBT keycaps enhance longevity while featuring a distinctive “bottle-cap” contour that further reinforces the keyboard’s vintage identity.

Seamless Compatibility for Modern Setups

Designed for today’s multi-device environments, The Glyph supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connectivity, ensuring effortless compatibility across operating systems and platforms. Full-key hot-swappability allows enthusiasts to customize switches and keycaps with ease, creating a personalized typing experience.

Ergonomic silicone feet provide adjustable typing angles for added comfort, while an integrated 8000mAh high-capacity battery delivers reliable, long-lasting wireless performance, keeping productivity uninterrupted while retro sophistication remains firmly in place.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Glyph is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $139 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire