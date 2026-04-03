AutoSavvy Posts Record Year with More Than 15,000 Vehicles Sold and Nearly 5,000 Active Listings Nationwide

Used-vehicle retailer crosses historic milestone, citing growing consumer demand for quality used cars at accessible price points.

AutoSavvy , one of the nation’s fastest-growing used-vehicle retailers, announced a record-breaking year, reporting more than 15,000 vehicles sold and nearly 5,000 active listings simultaneously for the first time in the company’s history. The milestones reflect continued momentum across AutoSavvy’s expanding network of locations, spanning more than a dozen states.

The record sales figure represents a company high, underscoring the growing consumer appetite for high-quality used vehicles offered at prices well below new-car alternatives. AutoSavvy specializes in thoroughly inspected, professionally reconditioned vehicles, giving buyers access to late-model cars, trucks, and SUVs with significant savings over traditional dealership pricing.

“Crossing 15,000 vehicles in a single year is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of. It’s a direct reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the quality of the experience our teams deliver every day across every location.”

– Brett Parham, CEO, AutoSavvy

The company’s growth is supported by a multi-state footprint that includes locations in Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, and beyond. Each AutoSavvy location operates under a consistent inventory and reconditioning standard, ensuring buyers receive the same transparent purchasing experience regardless of where they shop.

WHAT’S DRIVING GROWTH

Industry analysts point to several converging factors behind the rising demand for quality pre-owned vehicles. New car prices have remained elevated, pushing more buyers into the used-car market. At the same time, consumers are increasingly researching vehicle purchases online before visiting a dealership, a behavior AutoSavvy has been well positioned to serve through its robust digital inventory platform.

AutoSavvy’s inventory model gives buyers access to vehicles that have been professionally assessed and reconditioned, with vehicle history information available and flexible financing options. The company’s no-haggle pricing approach has resonated particularly strongly with first-time buyers and buyers re-entering the market after a period of uncertainty.

INVENTORY SCALE

Reaching nearly 5,000 active listings is equally significant. It means customers shopping at AutoSavvy today have access to one of the largest consolidated pre-owned inventories in the markets the company serves. The breadth of selection spanning sedans, SUVs, trucks, and minivans across a wide range of makes, models, and price points gives buyers meaningful choice without the uncertainty of a fragmented, multi-dealer search.

AutoSavvy’s expansion continues into 2026, with new locations recently opened and additional markets under evaluation. The company is focused on deepening its presence in existing markets while extending its reach to serve buyers in underserved regions where access to quality pre-owned inventory has historically been limited.

“We are just getting started. The demand is there, the team is there, and the infrastructure is in place to continue growing responsibly. This record year sets the baseline for what we intend to build on.”

– Brett Parham, CEO, AutoSavvy

ABOUT AUTOSAVVY

AutoSavvy is a national used-vehicle retailer specializing in thoroughly inspected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs. With 21 locations across nine states, AutoSavvy offers buyers a transparent, no-pressure purchasing experience backed by flexible financing options and dedicated customer support. For more information, visit autosavvy.com .

MEDIA DETAILS:

Chad Cannon

chadc@autosavvy.com

+1 (801) 683-3998

SOURCE: AutoSavvy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire