MOCEAN Appoints Anders Rostad as New Executive Creative Director of Design

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MOCEAN, the full-service creative agency and production company for entertainment and brands, announced today the appointment of Anders Rostad as Executive Creative Director of Design. In this new role, Rostad will lead the design discipline across multiple mediums, serving clients in an array of verticals such as gaming, sports, technology, and more.









With over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in directing, editing, creative, art, and visual effects, Rostad has partnered with globally recognized brands such as Dell, Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft, Activision, Marvel, Alienware, and more. A versatile practitioner of diverse toolsets from game engines to 3D product animation to live-action production, Rostad will bring his expertise to MOCEAN overseeing creative direction, workflow management, design, motion graphics, and VFX.

“We’re excited to welcome Anders to MOCEAN as a new leader on our creative team,” said Erica Coates, President at MOCEAN. “His extensive expertise in visual branding and creative work for leading consumer brands, gaming, and entertainment makes him the perfect addition to our team. I look forward to working with him as he helps propel our business to new heights.”

“I am honored to join the renowned team at MOCEAN,” states Anders Rostad, Executive Creative Director of Design at MOCEAN. “I’ve admired the incredible work this team has produced over the years, but it’s their forward-thinking culture and drive for innovation that truly inspired me to bring my talents to this new chapter. My passion for creativity and merging art with brand strategy makes this an exciting opportunity, and I’m eager to see what we can accomplish together in the future.”

Rostad will represent MOCEAN at the official SXSW Conference in Austin next month, joining industry leaders from Samsung TV Plus, AMD and Axios for a panel on Saturday, March 8 from 10–11 AM CST. The discussion will focus on the art of selling tech through creativity and innovative tools for entertainment and brand marketing.

ABOUT MOCEAN:

Named one of the Best Places to Work for Innovators in 2023 by Fast Company and three-time Entertainment Agency of the Year, MOCEAN is a unique collaboration of strategy, creative and production experts. As an independent agency and full-service production studio, MOCEAN partners with clients such as Disney, Apple, Chevy, Netflix, PlayStation, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery, moving people to action through the power of emotion. They are recognized leaders in creating the kind of strikingly original campaigns that energize audiences and consumers alike. Visit moceanla.com to learn more.

