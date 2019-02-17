3D Cloud and Common Sense Machines Partner to Accelerate 3D Product Creation with AI

Together the companies are speeding up 3D asset creation time within the next 12 to 18 months.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 3D Cloud, the leader in 3D digital asset management and 3D product visualization for furniture and home improvement, and Common Sense Machines (CSM.ai), a pioneer in AI-driven 3D asset creation, today announced a transformative partnership to revolutionize how furniture and DIY retailers and manufacturers create accurate 3D representations of real products. By combining 3D Cloud’s enterprise platform with CSM’s cutting-edge AI technology, the collaboration addresses the increasing demand for faster and more comprehensive 3D catalog creation to populate immersive digital experiences.

“This partnership brings together the best of 3D commerce and AI innovation.”

“With interaction rates as high as 50% on product configurators and a 2-3x increase in shopping cart conversion on products with WebAR, retailers are now demanding full digital catalogs and faster, more efficient solutions,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. “Our collaboration will reduce the timeline for 3D content creation by at least half, and provides retailers with a clear path forward,” Besecker said.

Using AI to generate accurate 3D models of real-world, buyable products poses different challenges than the creation of generic or imaginary digital assets. The 3D representations of real products must reflect exact dimensions, materials, and details and require a specialized AI model that can be trained on enormous amounts of real product data. This partnership will remove the barriers that have historically slowed down 3D adoption and allow retailers to align their 3D catalogs to merchandising priorities.

Tejas Kulkarni, CEO of Common Sense Machines, added, “This partnership brings together the best of 3D commerce and AI innovation. 3D Cloud has more 3D product data on furniture and DIY products than any other 3D platform. In merging the data with CSM’s breakthroughs in AI-driven 3D asset creation we’re helping retailers keep pace with the demand for professional-quality immersive content. It’s a major step toward realizing our shared vision of making 3D commerce accessible to retailers of all sizes.”

The partnership will debut at the 3D Commerce Summit 2025, February 17-19 in St. Petersburg, Florida, where Kulkarni will deliver a talk on how AI is reshaping 3D content creation and enabling retailers to deliver next-generation customer experiences.

“AI isn’t just speeding up workflows—it’s fundamentally transforming the boundary between imagination and reality,” said Kulkarni. “Retailers are now enabling customers to seamlessly blend physical and digital worlds, making better creative decisions with ease. This is the future of commerce.”

Retailers and manufacturers can expect to see the benefits of the collaboration and a reduction in content costs within the next 12 to 18 months.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, 3D product configurators, and 3D room planning and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Macy’s, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

The 3D Cloud Network is now open to manufacturers looking to syndicate their 3D assets to retailers. For more information or to join, contact 3D Cloud today or visit 3Dcloud.com/network.

About Common Sense Machines

Founded by a group of PhDs and faculty from MIT, Common Sense Machines is training artificial intelligence that learns to translate the visual world into a 3D simulation for people and machines. The company builds 3D models to create photorealistic images of products and spaces at a fraction of the cost of photography, and to develop diverse assets for game and augmented realities. The company is based in Cambridge, MA. To learn more, visit https://www.csm.ai/.

