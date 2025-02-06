Goeroptics Debuts Innovative AR Etching Waveguide and DLP 3D Printing Light Engine Module

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Goertek Optics Technology Co. (“Goeroptics”), a subsidiary of Goertek, has unveiled its latest full-color augmented reality (AR) etching waveguide module, Star G-E1, and its proprietary DLP (Digital Light Processing) 3D printing light engine at the SPIE (International Society for Optics and Photonics) AR | VR | MR 2025 and TCT Japan, highlighting the company’s continuous advancements and expansions in the optics sector.

The Star G-E1 module, featuring high-refractive-index materials and etching surface relief grating technology, delivers unparalleled display performance. It boasts high uniformity, high brightness, and low stray light, ensuring crystal-clear visuals even in bright environments. This innovation overcomes the limitations of traditional nanoimprint techniques in high-refractive-index material applications, offering a wider range of refractive index options and enhanced UV resistance. By optimizing the grating material and structure, the Star G-E1 achieves a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, with brightness uniformity exceeding 45% and color difference less than 0.02. The improvements represent a 50% and 100% enhancement, respectively, over similar technical solutions. This significantly reduces image color deviation and elevates color performance, resulting in vibrant, clear, and impurity-free images. Furthermore, the Star G-E1 features a sleek, single-layer optical waveguide that is just 0.7 millimeters thick. It incorporates an industry-leading micro-LED display solution, with the light engine volume under 0.5 cubic centimeters. The compact design delivers exceptional optical display performance, paving the way for lightweight AR glasses that provide a delicate, realistic, and natural viewing experience.

With the continued evolution of the 3D printing industry and the increasing demand for high-precision printing, optical modules in 3D printing equipment are facing more stringent performance requirements. Precise light field control is critical for 3D printing light engines to reduce errors and improve the quality and consistency of printed products. At TCT Japan, Goeroptics introduced a state-of-the-art DLP-based 3D printing light engine that raises the bar. Supporting high resolutions of 4K and 1080P, the module significantly improves printing accuracy. The 3W high output power shortens the curing time for each layer of material, accelerating printing speed. The contrast ratio exceeds 1000:1, effectively minimizing print residue. In addition, the light engine boasts 90% uniformity, ensuring that printed product details are sharp and features are intact. Distortion control is maintained within 0.1%, ensuring the shape and size of printed products are accurate. The light engine also features an all-glass lens and all-metal structural design, coupled with robust thermal management, ensuring stability and durability during prolonged operation, and extending the life of the device.

In addition to its 3D printing offerings, Goeroptics showcased its innovative 3D scanning light engines and laser modules for precise 3D profiler measurements. The 3D scanning light engine leverages DLP technology to rapidly display various high-resolution structured light patterns, capturing intricate surface details and enhancing 3D model accuracy for a wide range of applications. The laser module, utilizing line laser technology, precisely scans object surfaces to measure their 3D contours. With a Gaussian degree of over 90%, uniform scanning lines, and high accuracy, it is perfectly suited for inspection tasks in the 3C electronics, lithium battery, and PCB segments. Since 2017, Goeroptics has been developing DLP projection light engines, providing end-to-end solutions from optical design to assembly. The company continues to expand its research and manufacturing capabilities in micro-nano optical components and laser modules. Looking ahead, Goeroptics remains committed to pushing the boundaries of precision optics, offering high-performance, cost-effective solutions to clients worldwide.

