Pliant Technologies Announces New Spanish Distributor, Audio Tecnologias

BARCELONA, MARCH 25, 2026— Pliant Technologies,a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, announces a new distribution partnership with Audio Tecnologias based in Barcelona, Spain. The agreement expands Pliant’s presence in the Spanish market and strengthens Audio Tecnologias’ portfolio of advanced communication systems for broadcast, live events, education, industrial, and corporate applications.

Founded in 2008, Audio Tecnologias specializes in the sale of professional audio products and the design and implementation of integrated communication solutions. Over the years, the company has delivered a range of high-profile projects across Spain.

The decision to partner with Pliant Technologies was driven by a desire to complement Audio Tecnologias’ existing intercom offerings. While the company already provides a full range of intercom systems, it sought a solution capable of delivering expert roaming capabilities while significantly expanding the number of users and RF zones that can operate simultaneously.

“Pliant fills a key gap in our portfolio,” says Albert Puig, Technical Director, Audio Tecnologias. “We were looking for a system that would allow natural roaming and support at a much higher density of simultaneous communications. Pliant’s CrewCom provides exactly that.”

Under the new agreement, Audio Tecnologias will distribute Pliant’s full line of intercom products including the award-winning CrewCom product line. According to Audio Tecnologias, there are several key features of CrewCom that make it an ideal fit for its clients. Among these are the number of Radio Transceivers that the system can support to provide excellent seamless roaming, and the number of simultaneous conferences it can support. These capabilities are particularly valuable for complex installations in broadcast facilities, stadiums, large educational campuses, and industrial environments.

Beyond scalability, Audio Tecnologias points to Pliant’s audio quality, intuitive system management, and system flexibility as major strengths. “The audio quality is excellent, and the management software is simple and straightforward,” notes Puig. “The flexibility of the system allows us to adapt configurations to each client’s specific requirements.”

Ease of use has also been a factor; Audio Tecnologias reports that the equipment has been straightforward to learn and integrate and anticipates that end users will find the systems equally accessible. In addition to product performance, brand reputation and support played a role in the decision to collaborate with the brand. “The reputation of Pliant and the treatment we have received from their team have been very important to us,” adds Salvador Serra, CEO, Audio Tecnologias. “We value strong, responsive partnerships.”

The partnership is already taking shape in new business opportunities. Audio Tecnologias is currently in the design phase of a communications system for a football stadium project in Spain. The proposed solution is based on a CrewCom system designed to meet all of the client’s operational requirements, including high user counts and reliable, seamless coverage throughout the venue.

From Pliant’s perspective, the partnership represents a strategic expansion into a key European market. “We are excited to welcome Audio Tecnologias to the Pliant distribution network,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales, Pliant Technologies. “Their strong technical expertise, proven success in complex installations, and deep understanding of the Spanish market make them an ideal partner. Together, we look forward to delivering scalable, high-performance wireless intercom solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across Spain.”