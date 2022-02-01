2025 Nissan Rogue Embraces Adventure and Technology With New Rock Creek Edition, ProPILOT Assist 2.1 and Debut of Invisible Hood View

Rock Creek enhances outdoor capability with all-terrain tires, a tubular roof rack with integrated cross bars, HD Intelligent Around View® Monitor with Off-Road view and an available premium package

Rock Creek edition added to Rogue lineup for more adventurous family trips with all-terrain tires, Hill Descent Control and rugged appearance

Latest Nissan in the U.S. with ProPILOT Assist 2.1 1 , allowing hands-off single-lane freeway driving for attentive drivers

, allowing hands-off single-lane freeway driving for attentive drivers A first for Nissan in the U.S. market, 3D Intelligent Around View ® Monitor with Front Wide View 2 and Invisible Hood View 3 provides improved visibility for maneuvering

Monitor with Front Wide View and Invisible Hood View provides improved visibility for maneuvering Available Google built-in 4 delivers effortless, always-on connectivity and the convenience of Google Maps navigation

delivers effortless, always-on connectivity and the convenience of Google Maps navigation Best-in-class gas engine fuel economy5 and most standard safety technologies in its class6 make Rogue one of the most compelling values in the segment

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2025 Nissan Rogue is ready for even more adventure both on and off the open highway, with a new rugged Rock Creek edition and the introduction of ProPILOT Assist 2.1 driver assistance technology. These further enhancements to Nissan’s popular SUV follow a stunning visual refresh for Rogue and the addition of Google built-in for the 2024 model year.









The 2025 Nissan Rogue will reach Nissan dealerships later this summer. Pricing will be shared closer to start of sale.

Go beyond with Rogue Rock Creek



Rogue’s new Rock Creek edition caters to drivers whose lifestyles take them beyond the crowds, with striking design and additional capability for journeys that finish past the end of the pavement.

It makes a bold splash with a unique gloss black front grille featuring silver accents, a redesigned front fascia featuring Lava Red accents, gloss black sideview mirrors and a tubular roof rack with integrated cross bars also accented in Lava Red. Contributing to both appearance and capability, Rock Creek rolls on 235/65R17 Falken Wild Peak all-terrain tires fitted to 17-inch satin black wheels. Interior enhancements include water-repellent leatherette seating with unique inserts, Lava Red accent stitching and piano black dashboard trim.

Rogue Rock Creek also adds heated front seats and a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area, and its HD Intelligent Around View® Monitor7 adds an Off-Road View that can operate while driving at speeds up to 12 mph, an invaluable tool for spotting obstacles when maneuvering. Its standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive8 system is supplemented by Hill Descent Control, helping drivers maintain a steady speed when going down steep inclines.

An available premium package adds a touch of luxury to the adventurous spirit of Rogue Rock Creek, with a wireless charging pad, heated steering wheel, four-way power passenger seat, motion-activated power liftgate, memory driver’s seat and outside mirrors, reverse tilt-down outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, auto dimming rearview mirror and interior LED accent lighting.

Rogue Rock Creek is available in four color options: Everest White, Super Black, Boulder Gray and Baja Storm.

Go hands-off with ProPILOT Assist 2.1



The 2025 Rogue is the latest vehicle in the Nissan U.S. lineup with available ProPILOT Assist 2.1, which utilizes Google built-in and builds on the company’s goal of making its most advanced mobility technology accessible on its popular models. Optional on Rogue SL and Platinum, the system allows attentive drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel in single-lane freeway operation, while ProPILOT Assist 2.1 can handle acceleration, steering assistance and braking.

A map of ProPILOT Assist 2.1-compatible roads is available here.

Rogue also offers two other levels of driver assistance: ProPILOT Assist9 is standard on SV and Rock Creek grades, combining Intelligent Cruise Control10 with Steering Assist. On SL and Platinum, ProPILOT Assist 1.111 enhances the experience by using navigation information to help proactively adjust Rogue’s speed ahead of curves and freeway interchanges.

Go confidently with advanced technology



The 2025 Nissan Rogue SL and Platinum add a more advanced version of the vehicle’s Intelligent Around View Monitor this year. The 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor features 3D rotation around the vehicle, allowing drivers even more vantage points from which to see what’s near their Rogue. It’s highly convenient for avoiding obstacles when parking or maneuvering in tight spaces.

On the available Technology Package, the system also adds two additional camera angles: Front Wide View, which provides a 176-degree view, ideal for “seeing around” pillars in garages or parked cars on the street; and Invisible Hood View, a first for Nissan in the U.S. market, which uses advanced image processing to take footage from the vehicle’s exterior cameras to project a view of the roadway under the engine bay to help with avoiding curbs, placing the vehicle’s wheels in a car wash track and other tricky situations.

All Rogue grades include standard Nissan Safety Shield® 36012, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

Other standard convenience technologies on Rogue include Rear Door Alert13, which can alert drivers to items forgotten in the back seat, and Easy-Fill Tire Alert, which makes topping up tire air pressures simpler.

For entertainment and information along the way, Rogue S, SV and Rock Creek feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and SiriusXM®14 Radio. Rogue SL and Platinum upgrade to a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google built-in, seamlessly integrating well-known Google apps – including Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play – right into Rogue’s dashboard. SL and Platinum also have wireless Apple CarPlay15, wireless Android Auto and a wireless charging pad.

Go farther with powerful efficiency



All Rogue grades feature a standard 1.5-liter Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine, which continuously adjusts its compression ratio to seamlessly optimize power or efficiency, depending on driver demand. The engine is rated for 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. Contributing to best-in-class gas engine fuel economy, standard Idle Stop/Start shuts off the engine when the vehicle is stationary to help save fuel. The engine is paired with an Xtronic CVT.

Full specifications, features and options can be found in the 2025 Nissan Rogue specification sheet.

1 Consumer activation of NissanConnect Services ProPILOT Assist 2.1 package (“Package”) required for ProPILOT Assist 2.1 functionality. Package trial period included with new vehicle purchase. Trial period may be subject to change or termination at any time and without notice. After trial period ends, monthly subscription fee required. See www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal for more subscription information. ProPILOT Assist 2.1 cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle and monitor traffic conditions at all times. Hands-off freeway driving is possible when driving in a single lane, on the condition that the driver remains attentive on the road ahead and is prepared to immediately take manual control of the steering wheel when conditions of the road, traffic, and vehicle require it. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 2 Front Wide View cannot eliminate blind spot and does not warn of moving objects. Driver should always check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 3 Invisible Hood View cannot eliminate blind spots and does not warn of moving objects. Driver should always check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 4 Google, Android, Google Play, Google Maps and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Use feature only when safe and legal. Subscription service required. Subject to third party service availability. For more information see www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal. 5 AutoPacific segmentation. 2024 Rogue vs. latest in-market competitors in the XSUV Mainstream Midsize Class (excluding hybrids and electric vehicles). 2024 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates from 28 City/34 Highway to 30 City/37 Highway for 2024 Nissan Rogue. Actual mileage may vary. 6 AutoPacific segmentation. 2024 Rogue vs. latest in-market competitors in the XSUV Mainstream Midsize Class (excluding electric vehicles). Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 7 Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 8 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive cannot prevent collisions or provide enhanced traction in all conditions. Always monitor traffic and weather conditions. 9 ProPILOT Assist cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 10 Intelligent Cruise Control uses limited braking and is not a collision avoidance or warning system. Driver should monitor traffic conditions and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 11 ProPILOT Assist 1.1 cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 12 Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information. 13 Rear Door Alert System does not detect people or cargo. Always check rear seat before exiting. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 14 All SiriusXM services require a subscription, sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement & Privacy Policy at www.siriusxm.com for full terms. SiriusXM, Pandora and all related logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc. and its respective subsidiaries. 15 Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

