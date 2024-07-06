Unlock the Full Potential of Your Meta Quest with KIWI design VR Accessories

SPOKANE, Wash., July 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Since 2015, KIWI design has been at the forefront of the VR world. With over 100 patents and a strong product lineup.With VR technology constantly evolving, users are seeking more immersive experiences. As a leading manufacturer of VR accessories and an officially licensed partner of Meta, KIWI design is thrilled to offer a suite of premium accessories that elevate your virtual reality journey to new heights.

A wide range of greater comfort accessories for your Meta Quest 3 or Quest 2 accessories available from KIWI design:

Head Straps for greater comfort:

KIWI design Comfort Head Strap for the Quest 3: Redefining Comfort in VR

KIWI design introduces the Comfort Head Strap for the Quest 3, engineered to enhance your VR/MR experience with unparalleled comfort and stability. This innovative head strap keeps the Quest 3 securely in place, reduces facial pressure, and ensures an immersive experience that can be enjoyed for extended periods.

Key Features:

Ergonomic Design: Crafted to evenly distribute weight, minimizing facial pressure and enhancing comfort during prolonged use.

Crafted to evenly distribute weight, minimizing facial pressure and enhancing comfort during prolonged use. Memory Foam Padding: The luxurious memory foam back pad provides a pillow-like feel, significantly increasing overall comfort.

The luxurious memory foam back pad provides a pillow-like feel, significantly increasing overall comfort. Adjustable Fit: Designed to accommodate all head sizes, the strap can be easily adjusted for a secure and personalized fit.

Discover the ultimate VR comfort with the KIWI design Comfort Head Strap for the Quest 3.

KIWI design Battery Head Strap for the Quest 3: Combining Comfort with Extended Playtime

For users seeking extended VR adventures, the KIWI design Battery Head Strap offers all the comfort of the Standard version, plus an integrated battery pack. This feature significantly increases the Quest 3’s battery life, enabling uninterrupted, prolonged sessions.

Key Features:

Extended Battery Life : The integrated battery pack extends playtime.

: The integrated battery pack extends playtime. Memory Foam Comfort : Retains the memory foam back pad for a cosy, pillow-like feel.

: Retains the memory foam back pad for a cosy, pillow-like feel. Ergonomic and Adjustable: The adjustable knob and straps ensure a secure, comfortable fit.

Upgrade your comfort and play longer with your Quest 3.

Link Cable for flexible connection:

KIWI design 16FT White Link Cable: Stable Data Transmission

This link cable is USB 3.0 compliant and can reach a bandwidth of 2.5Gbps or more, ensuring a smooth game experience. Compatible with Quest 3 / Quest 2 / Quest 1 / Quest Pro, and Pico 4.

The Lightest and Most Flexible 16ft Cable: KIWI design link cables are lightweight and flexible, with a total weight of just 4 eggs, so you can move around freely without the cables dragging you down while you play.

Trustworthy Quality: The two ports are made of aluminium alloy shells, which not only have a more textured appearance but are also more resistant to dirt and durable than plastic shells.

Charging Dock for total performance

KIWI design RGB Vertical Stand: Made for Meta

KIWI design RGB Vertical Charging Stand for Meta Quest 3 / Meta Quest 2 / Meta Quest Pro has participated in the MFM program. Through Meta’s official Made for Meta program, Meta partners with leading brands to deliver accessories that enhance Meta products with more choices and richer experiences for everyone.

Effortless Charging and Displaying: Easily position and charge the headset with a magnetic connector, offering convenient and secure charging.

Distinctive Gaming Experience: Customize display with 16 pre-set ambient multicolour RGB light options.

Sleek Vertical Design: The charging station occupies minimal space, providing a convenient and organized solution for all your needs.

Trusted by VR Enthusiasts Worldwide

Don’t just take our word for it – hear from the countless VR enthusiasts who have embraced KIWI design’s accessories and transformed their Meta Quest setups:

“I can’t believe the difference these cables have made. I feel so much more free to move around and explore!” – John, avid VR gamer

“The charging dock is a game-changer. No more hunting for a cable and outlet – it’s all in one place!” – Sarah, virtual reality content creator

Join the KIWI design family and elevate your Meta Quest experience to new heights. Explore our full range of premium accessories and unlock the true potential of your VR setup.

https://www.kiwidesign.com/

https://www.facebook.com/KIWIdesignOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/kiwidesignins/

https://twitter.com/KIWIdesign_shop

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOzFWarIschBuBfNz01Oucw

https://www.tiktok.com/@kiwidesign_official

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unlock-the-full-potential-of-your-meta-quest-with-kiwi-design-vr-accessories-302190022.html

SOURCE KIWI design