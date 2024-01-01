Inaugural Televerse Festival Adds Queer as Folk 25th Anniversary Reunion, Premiere Screenings of USA Network’s The Rainmaker and AMC’s Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, Panel With Award-Winning Director Tommy Schlamme, and More

Televerse Tickets on Sale Now at Televerse.com





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmmyAwards–The Television Academy, the presenter of the Emmy® Awards, today announced additional programming for its inaugural Televerse with tickets on sale now for all sessions available.

Televerse is an immersive festival experience for both industry insiders and fans of television from Aug. 14-16, 2025, at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE. Televerse offers Academy members, industry insiders and fans unprecedented access to today’s top creators, storytellers and stars along with dynamic panels featuring this year’s Emmy-nominated programs and behind-the-scenes trade secrets of popular shows.

Latest additions to Televerse 25 include:

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order Premiere Screening and Q&A



An advance premiere screening of the third series in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, which explores the secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires and other creatures scattered around the globe. Following the screening, cast member William Fichtner and writer Anna Fisher will join for a conversation about the series, set to premiere in October, and its connection to Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe.

The Art of Foley With Sanaa Kelley



Emmy Award-winning Foley artist Sanaa Kelley (Shōgun; Only Murders in the Building; Ted Lasso) takes us inside the process of sound design with a live Foley session, using everyday objects to bring the worlds of your favorite shows to life.

A Candid Conversation With Cris … About the State of the Industry (Television Academy Member Exclusive)



As television evolves in dynamic and unprecedented ways, Television Academy members are invited to join Cris Abrego, Television Academy Chair, for an engaging and enlightening conversation with entertainment executives shaping the future of our industry. Panelists to be announced. An Academy member reception will follow the panel discussion.

FYC Presentations



For the first time, Emmy voters attending Televerse will have access to Television Academy-sanctioned “For Your Consideration” panels featuring this year’s Emmy nominees in key program categories prior to the final round of Emmy voting. FYC Presentations includes program nominees in the following categories: Comedy, Drama, Limited or Anthology Series, and Reality Competition Series. A limited number of seats will be available to the public.

Queer as Folk 25th Anniversary Reunion



Twenty-five years after the premiere of Showtime’s groundbreaking series Queer as Folk, creators Daniel Lipman and Ron Cowen and cast members Peter Paige, Gale Harold, Scott Lowell, Sharon Gless, Michelle Clunie and Thea Gill will reunite to share their experiences being part of the series; revisit behind-the-scenes stories from filming; and discuss the profound, lasting impact that Queer as Folk has had on the LGBTQIA stories and representation in the decades since.

The Rainmaker Premiere Screening and Q&A



An advance premiere screening of USA Network’s new summer series The Rainmaker from Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television. Based on the best-selling novel by John Grisham, The Rainmaker follows Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan), fresh out of law school, as he goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond (John Slattery) as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah (Madison Iseman). Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser (Lana Parilla), and her disheveled paralegal, Deck (P.J. Byrne), uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. The screening will be followed by a conversation with showrunner/executive producer Michael Seitzman and cast members Milo Callaghan, Lana Parilla, Madison Iseman and P.J. Byrne.

Scene by Scene With Tommy Schlamme



Emmy Award-winning producer/director Tommy Schlamme (Snowfall; Manhattan; The West Wing) takes us inside the director’s POV with a deep dive into iconic scenes from his career — from pre-production to post.

What’s Next: The Future of Music Supervision



Music supervision is a delicate balance between the practical and creative sides of TV — from navigating licensing and budgets to collaborating with showrunners, directors and editors to creating truly memorable moments for viewers that linger long after the credits roll. Acclaimed music supervisors Maggie Phillips (The Handmaid’s Tale), Thomas Golubić (Breaking Bad), Janet Lopez (The Gilded Age) and moderator Tracy McKnight (VP, Creative, Film, TV and Visual Media at Broadcast Music Inc.) will provide their insight and perspectives on the current moment in entertainment, how their role and relationships to both the TV and music industries have evolved, the challenges and opportunities presented by ongoing changes in TV production and post-production, and the future of music supervision as they see it.

Televerse tickets are on sale now at televerse.com. Tickets to individual Televerse sessions are available to Television Academy members and the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. Festivalgoers can create their own unique Televerse path by mixing and matching among various opportunities.

Previously announced programming includes:

Acting Class with Henry Winkler

BONES 20 th Anniversary Panel with Creator and Cast

20 Anniversary Panel with Creator and Cast Breaking Story with Beau Willimon

Sneak-Peek screening of Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Game On: Inside the Booth with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Television Academy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Honorees include Viola Davis, Don Mischer (posthumously), Ryan Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Mike Post and Henry Winkler.

