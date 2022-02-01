Evertz Highlights Versatile and Robust Solutions For Managing IP Facilities

As the industry transitions to IP using SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS, Evertz continues to show its leadership in this area by further evolving its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solution with new, versatile and reliable components. With over 600 global installations in the past decade, SDVN is designed to address the challenges of moving to IP for both on-premise and the public cloud. The latest additions to this exceptional IP-based end-to-end solution will be on show on booth N2225 at NAB 2023.

The power behind Evertz SDVN solution is MAGNUM-OS, which is designed to simplify workflows, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. MAGNUM-OS is a comprehensive orchestration, monitoring and analysis platform for IP-based facilities. The architecture of MAGNUM-OS allows broadcasters to connect facilities, resources, and devices together within a city, country or globally. MAGNUM-OS also supports hybrid workflows where devices or resources are located on premise or in cloud (public or private). MAGNUM-OS manages devices and flows within public cloud infrastructure (including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud) and between cloud and broadcast facilities.

Consistency, simplicity and scalability are the key benefits MAGNUM-OS orchestration brings as it gives content providers full control over complex workflows using high bandwidth broadcast video, audio and data signals. As a JT-NM tested NMOS Controller, MAGNUM-OS can discover and register third party devices using IS-04 and move flows between devices use IS-05 as connection management. MAGNUM-OS provides control of network switches that include Evertz EXE and NATX, Cisco, Arista, and cloud-based swxcth.io. MAGNUM-OS manages the link bandwidth between the discovered edge devices and the network switches to ensure reliable switching of ST 2110 flows.

Monitoring and analytics are equally as important as managing and controlling devices in today’s facilities, and with this in mind Evertz offers MAGNUM-NMS and MAGNUM-ANALYTICS modules. These allow MAGNUM-OS to provide comprehensive integration with Evertz monitoring and data analytics technologies, giving users full visibility to all aspects of their system from a single user interface. Operators and support engineers use real-time dashboards to have an overall view of what is happening in the facility or cloud. MAGNUM-OS consolidates data from multiple devices to show real time flows of video and audio within the facility or across facilities.

“MAGNUM-OS goes beyond device and network connection management,” says Fernando Solanes, Sr. Director of Solutions Engineering for Evertz. “With the experience gained through 10 years of SDVN installations globally, we have learned a lot about the tools required for a successful deployment. With the integration of our monitoring and analytics tools, engineers have a full view of what’s happening in their IP system over the 10/25/100/200GbE links. The added visibility and advanced tools to help engineers identify and resolve issues efficiently, is extremely valuable.”

The company’s NATX-32/64-100G switch fabric, which is fully supported by the award-winning Evertz MAGNUM-OS orchestration, control and analytics system, will be on show with a plethora of features that deliver exceptional functionality.

Specifically developed for high capacity and low latency data routing, NATX-32/64-100G is Evertz’ latest generation switch fabric that supports real-time network address translations. Operating as an expansion to Evertz’ line up of EXE routing platforms, the single rack NATX unit merges traditional networking with SDN networking to offer the power of IP with the simplicity of SDI. With built-in boundary clock support, Layer 3 functionality, and 256 ports of 25GbE, NAT-X can dynamically configure and translate more than 32,000 unicast and multicast signals in real-time. Its IP fabric seamlessly integrates into 10/25/100GbE ST 2110 infrastructure to deliver highly reliable video and audio routing.

NATX32/64-100G is a key component in Evertz’ SDVN portfolio, which allows content providers to seamlessly transition from SDI to IP by offering a flexible, format agnostic and scalable infrastructure for SD, HD, 3G, and Ultra HD (4K and 8K) video.

Evertz will also be introducing new applications (apps) for the ev670-X30-HW-2 virtualized media processing platform. The apps are loaded onto the ev670-X30-HW-2 to set the functionality of the module, and can be change, which reflects the versatility and future-proofing of the ev670-X30-HW-2 platform.

For NAB 2023, the new processing and conversion apps will be introduced on the ev670-X30-HW-2 platform. Building on the existing IP Multiviewer apps, the processing and conversion apps enable multiple paths of frame synchronization, up/down/cross or SDR-to-HDR conversions on the ev670-X30-HW-2. The ev670-X30-HW-2 becomes a high-density processing and conversion for IP facilities. The ev670-X30-HW-2 supports both ST 2110 or ST 2022-6 and IS-04 and IS-05.

For more granular or modular IP signal processing and conversion, Evertz is also showing the MIO-BLADE for the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform. Similar to the ev670-X30-HW-2, the MIO-BLADE is a NMOS-compliant virtualized FPGA-based module that offers a series of software apps that can be added to provide a single or dual path for up/down/cross conversion, frame synchronization, IP media gateway, and HDR/SDR conversion.

For more information on Evertz Software Defined Video Networking solutions, please come and see us at NAB 2023, booth N2225, or visit www.evertz.com

-ends-

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com