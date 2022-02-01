NEP Finland Transforms Lotto and Eurojackpot Broadcasts with NetOn.Live LiveOS Production Platform

NetOn.Live, an innovative provider of live and remote IP production solutions, today announced that NEP Finland has chosen its LiveOS Production Platform to produce the Lotto and Eurojackpot broadcasts for Veikkaus, the Finnish national betting agency.

The Lotto and Eurojackpot broadcasts have undergone a major transformation over the past year, thanks to the innovative production systems and cutting-edge technology in use at the new NEP Finland studios. Working with systems integrator Pipeline Media, NEP Finland has successfully implemented a new state-of-the-art lottery broadcast production system, powered by the advanced live production functionality of the NetOn.Live LiveOS Production Platform and the SPX Graphics engine by Softpix.



One of the key advantages of this new system is its flexibility and shareability. In addition to delivering high-quality lottery and Eurojackpot broadcasts, this production platform can be easily adapted for other live event productions, making it a versatile solution for NEP Finland.

According to Jyrki Lepistö, Deputy Managing Director of NEP Finland, the integration of the SPX graphics engine and the LiveOS production platform has been a very smooth project. With the expertise and support of Pipeline Media, Softpix, and NetOn.Live, the transition to production was effortless.

“As a company, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of innovation and create a production environment that enables us to deliver the highest quality content to our customers. The implementation of LiveOS has been an excellent fit for us, not only improving productivity but also enabling us to future-proof our operations and seamlessly integrate with our brand new state-of-the-art Pieni Paja studio facilities,” said Lepistö.

This collaboration has significantly enhanced the quality, efficiency, and speed of the Lotto and Eurojackpot broadcasts. With streamlined production processes, the NEP Finland team is delivering higher production value content to their audience, making the Lotto and Eurojackpot broadcasts more compelling and engaging than ever before.

“This project shows what is possible when innovative technology and expert partners work together for a common goal,” said Lepistö. “By leveraging the capabilities of NetOn.Live LiveOS and SPX Graphics, the Lotto and Eurojackpot broadcasts have set a new standard for excellence in the industry.”