Everly Health Unveils Spotwell™ Technology in New Mobile App

Everlywell mobile app enhances at-home test collection experience with personalized, end-to-end support

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everlywell, Everly Health’s consumer brand that provides convenient and affordable diagnostic-driven healthcare solutions, launched its first iOS mobile app to bolster its end-to-end at-home testing and care experience. The app features Spotwell™, Everly Health’s proprietary machine vision technology that uses an iPhone camera to validate blood sample sufficiency in real-time.

“We are at a critical juncture in the healthcare industry, and modern, accessible solutions rooted in diagnostics are essential for driving better health outcomes for all,” said Julia Cheek, CEO and Founder of Everly Health. “Spotwell™ is another innovation milestone from Everly Health, transforming diagnostics for millions of people. With the new Everlywell app, we can continue to offer a clinically-backed testing experience to meet test-takers wherever they are.”

Spotwell™ uses Everly Health’s machine vision technology – the real-time ability to capture and analyze visual surroundings – to confirm sample appropriateness for laboratory analysis. The app also offers a frictionless experience through comprehensive videos and step-by-step instructional guides. Users can feel confident when collecting blood samples that they will lead to easy-to-understand test results delivered quickly and accurately.

“The Spotwell™ technology is built to engage our test-takers and innovate by creating increased efficiency in the blood collection method,” said Nick Parker, Chief Technology Officer at Everly Health. “Leveraging new technology like machine vision to enhance the testing experience was a crucial component of developing the Everlywell app as we look to support people’s health, from testing to results to treatment.”

The app, which supports the entire Everlywell testing suite, also features personalized push notifications with results and collection reminders – including those requiring multiple samples – and access to previous test results. Since its introduction into the App Store in August, the app has nearly 30,000 downloads with a 4.9-star rating.

The app release comes on the heels of a year of new offerings from Everly Health as the company continues reinforcing its position as a leading digital healthcare destination. This includes the consumer launch of Vitamins and Supplements, tests for both Food Allergy and Celiac Disease and multiple enterprise programs with leading health plans to help close gaps in care nationwide. For more information about Everlywell and to learn more about the app, visit here.

About Everly Health

Everly Health’s mission is to transform lives with modern, diagnostics-driven care, and we believe that the future of healthcare is meeting people where they are. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Everly Health is the parent company to Everlywell, Everly Health Solutions, Natalist, and Everly Diagnostics.

