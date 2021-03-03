Zynga Acquires Echtra Games Team Led by Developers of Diablo and Torchlight Franchises

Adds a talented development team with extensive cross-platform experience to Zynga

Brings Echtra Games’ proprietary cross-platform development tools and technologies

Strengthens Zynga’s development capabilities for future cross-platform projects

The Echtra Games team will be developing a new, yet to be announced role-playing game (RPG) for cross-platform play, in partnership with Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZNGA #Zynga–Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that it has acquired Echtra Games, a cross-platform game studio composed of a development team whose core members have previously shaped the world of action role-playing games through their work on genre-defining titles including Diablo, Diablo II, the Torchlight franchise and more.

The Echtra Games team strengthens Zynga’s cross-platform play future by adding talented developers with extensive cross-platform play experience as well as proprietary cross-platform development tools and technologies that have been built on top of the Unreal Engine. Specifically, the Echtra Games team will be developing a new, yet to be announced RPG for cross-platform play in partnership with Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio.

“Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. I’m excited to welcome the Echtra Games team into the Zynga family,” said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. “This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga’s total addressable market.”

“Echtra Games is delighted to be joining the Zynga family,” said Max Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of Echtra Games. “We share Zynga’s vision that cross-platform play is an essential part of the future of RPGs and interactive entertainment and are eager to apply our vast experience and talents to this effort.”

Echtra Games was founded in 2016 and is led by an experienced group of industry veterans. Max Schaefer and his leadership team co-founded companies such as Blizzard North, Flagship Studios and Runic Games, and have strong development experience on titles such as Diablo, Diablo II, the Torchlight franchise, The Sims 4 and more. Echtra Games’ veteran employees have worked with companies such as Blizzard, Disney, Electronic Arts, Runic Games, Kabam and Undead Labs. Echtra Games’ development team has published and run live services on mobile, PC, Playstation 4, XBox One and the Nintendo Switch.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

About Echtra Games Inc.

Echtra Games is a San Francisco-based game studio comprised of seasoned developers who helped shape the world of action role-playing games. The team was founded in early 2016 by Max Schaefer, co-creator of genre-defining game franchises like Torchlight and Diablo. A longstanding dream to revive the world of Torchlight inspired him to reunite some of the industry’s best developers and create the studio’s very first project, Torchlight III. To learn more, please visit: www.echtragames.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, our business objectives and opportunities regarding cross-platform gaming and its expansion of our total addressable market, as well as future game development projects. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “outlook,” “projected,” “planned,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “expect,” and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions is or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

